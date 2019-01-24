Jamf Further Expands into Identity Authentication with Jamf Connect Integrations

Jamf to integrate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory for authentication and account management capabilities

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As businesses move from on-premises to cloud services and use increasingly mobile devices, organizations need a way to easily manage and secure devices without having to worry about being connected to a corporate network. Jamf , the standard in Apple management, announced today it is further expanding into identity authentication and security with Jamf Connect ’s robust integrations with cloud-based identity providers such as Microsoft Azure Active Directory . With Jamf Connect, an end user can unbox their Mac, power it on and access their corporate applications after signing on with Azure Active Directory credentials.



/EIN News/ -- Jamf Connect now allows for simple provisioning of users from Azure Active Directory during an Apple provisioning workflow and is a streamlined way to manage accounts and authentication in organizations that leverage Azure Active Directory for Macs.

Jamf Authentication plugin – Users can log into their Mac with Azure Active Directory credentials.

– Users can log into their Mac with Azure Active Directory credentials. Account creation – IT admins can create local accounts based on Azure Active Directory identities and keep passwords in sync with those in the directory service.

– IT admins can create local accounts based on Azure Active Directory identities and keep passwords in sync with those in the directory service. Multifactor – IT admins can use supported Azure Active Directory multifactor authentication methods at the macOS login window.

“More than 50 percent of our support calls resulted from mismatched user credentials,” said Joshua Fisher, IT administrator at a major mobile U.S. carrier. “NoMAD alleviated most of these calls, and when we learned about Jamf Connect’s integration with Azure Active Directory, we recognized the potential value. We’re excited for our end users to have a much improved, streamlined logon experience.”

Jamf initially stepped into the identity authentication space with the acquisition of Orchard & Grove, the makers of NoMAD . The open-source solution, NoMAD, remains free while the commercial versions of NoMAD (including NoMAD Pro, NoMAD Login+ and PKINIT) were folded into a single solution and rebranded Jamf Connect. Jamf Connect is able to integrate with other mobile device management (MDM) providers, not just Jamf Pro, Jamf’s flagship MDM product.

“IT admins need a way to more easily manage their devices and keep them secure, without having to worry about connectivity to a corporate network,” said Dean Hager, CEO, Jamf. “Jamf Connect delivers on this critical need by giving admins the flexibility to leverage local users controlled by the same policies that admins depend on from a directory service or identity provider. Jamf will continue to invest in integrations with top cloud identity providers such as Azure Active Directory to give admins simple authentication and account management capabilities while providing the best end-user experience.”

Jamf is committed to enabling IT to empower end users and bring the legendary Apple experience to businesses, education and government organizations via its Jamf Pro and Jamf Now products, and the 70,000 members of Jamf Nation. Today, over 20,000 global customers rely on Jamf to manage nearly 12 million Apple devices. To learn more, visit: https://www.jamf.com .

