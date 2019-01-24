Qumulo Issues Storage Industry Predictions for 2019

File to Emerge as Gold Standard for Unstructured Data Storage Workflows

SEATTLE, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qumulo, the pioneer of hybrid cloud storage, today shared its 2019 storage predictions that will shape and influence the storage industry in the new year.



/EIN News/ -- “In 2019, customers will turn to storage technologies that give them choice, without forcing vendor lock-in on the hardware,” said Molly Presley, director of product marketing at Qumulo. “As a result, the promise of software-defined storage will finally be realized, with new file system technologies achieving mainstream adoption this year.”

Qumulo’s top five predictions for the year ahead:



File will emerge as the gold standard for unstructured data storage workflows. Customers will be able to take a breath of relief and embrace the things they love about file storage — standard protocols, robust data services, application integration, management and performance.

Customers will be able to take a breath of relief and embrace the things they love about file storage — standard protocols, robust data services, application integration, management and performance. Software-defined storage will go mainstream . Customers will continue to run data centers for certain workloads, but those data centers need to be software-defined. That means standard hardware supplied by a choice of vendors, coupled with intelligent, API-driven software that can be automated and scaled economically. Software-defined infrastructure makes hardware innovation, such as NVMe, more easy to adopt and consume.

. Customers will continue to run data centers for certain workloads, but those data centers need to be software-defined. That means standard hardware supplied by a choice of vendors, coupled with intelligent, API-driven software that can be automated and scaled economically. Software-defined infrastructure makes hardware innovation, such as NVMe, more easy to adopt and consume. The transition to cloud will no longer be complex and daunting, but a source of agility and opportunity. Customers will increasingly demand that their storage infrastructure run in both the public cloud and the data center. “Scale-across” supersedes scale-out as the architecture of choice for the hybrid cloud.

Customers will increasingly demand that their storage infrastructure run in both the public cloud and the data center. “Scale-across” supersedes scale-out as the architecture of choice for the hybrid cloud. Customers can stop the guesswork about their data and eliminate data blindness. As file sizes grow into the billions and machine-driven data continues to rise, data awareness becomes a business imperative. Users gain visibility and insights about their file system in real-time regardless of file and directory numbers.

As file sizes grow into the billions and machine-driven data continues to rise, data awareness becomes a business imperative. Users gain visibility and insights about their file system in real-time regardless of file and directory numbers. As storage becomes more programmable, administrators’ roles will fundamentally change. With data becoming increasingly more business-critical, having the ability to automate many tasks will allow users to work more efficiently and in turn stay focused on business results versus time-consuming administrative tasks.

Qumulo offers the freedom to store, manage and access file-based data in any operating environment, at petabyte and global scale. Qumulo offers the only storage system designed to cost-effectively manage the volume and geographic dispersion of today’s technology, both on-premises and in the public cloud. Qumulo’s solutions are available on its own branded storage servers, on third-party hardware from companies such as HPE and Dell and natively on AWS in the public cloud. Its solutions are designed from the ground up to meet today’s requirements for scale, offering the highest-performance file storage system for data centers and the public cloud.

Helpful Links

Suggested Tweet: .@Qumulo Issues #Storage Industry Predictions for 2019 http://bit.ly/2DtVDYW

About Qumulo, Inc.

Qumulo, Inc. is the pioneer and leader in file storage for the cloud era. Qumulo software gives data-intensive businesses the freedom to store, manage and access petabytes of file-based data in the data center and in the cloud at a global scale. Founded in 2012 by the inventors of scale-out NAS, Qumulo serves the modern file storage and management needs of Global 2000 customers. For more information, visit www.qumulo.com.

Qumulo, the Qumulo logo and QF2 are registered trademarks or trademarks of Qumulo, Inc. All other marks and names herein may be trademarks of other companies. Copyright © 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Media Contact

Tanya Carlsson

Offleash for Qumulo

qumulo@offleashpr.com

707.529.6139



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.