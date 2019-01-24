Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. Acquires Gold Leaf Distribution LLC

Company will begin distributing its products in the Florida Markets

MELBOURNE, Fla., Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: KGKG ), a hemp and CBD lifestyle brand focused on product development in the functional beverage sector, is pleased to announce they have acquired the newly formed distribution company, Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC. Gold Leaf Distribution, a Florida based company, has purchased its first beverage truck, which will be fully wrapped to advertise Kona Gold Hemp Energy Drinks, HighDrate CBD Energy Waters, and Storm CBD Waters. The Company is presently conducting interviews to hire a full-time beverage sales person/driver that will establish new distribution routes in the Melbourne-Orlando Florida markets.

The Company plans to establish its new distribution model in its local markets and then replicate the model in markets it wants to enter quickly and does not currently have distribution. Kona Gold’s strategic plan is to have 5-10 beverage trucks in various markets by the end of 2019. Each beverage route is estimated to bring additional revenue of $10,000 to $20,000 per month. The Company is currently developing Gold Leaf Distribution’s website, which can be found at www.goldleafdist.com.

“With the addition of Gold Leaf Distribution, we have the ability to control and focus entirely on our brands, which will add a unique capability for Kona Gold. Our initial coverage area will be in and around our corporate office in Melbourne, FL,” stated Chris Selinger, V.P. of Sales of Kona Gold. “Our Sales team will increase brand awareness and saturate the market with our entire line of products.”

“The acquisition of Gold Leaf Distribution creates a huge opportunity for the Company and will add a great stream of revenue that will grow as we establish routes and add more trucks,” stated Robert Clark, CEO of Kona Gold. “Our V.P. of Sales, Chris Selinger, will lead interviews and oversee training as we hire our first beverage sales person/diver. Chris has many years of experience and success in creating distribution routes and opening up accounts and we couldn’t have a better person leading this initiative. Our goal is to have this position filled this month with a start date in early February.”

For more information regarding Kona Gold Solutions, please visit:

http://www.konagoldhemp.com

https://www.facebook.com/konagoldhemp

https://twitter.com/konagoldhemp

https://www.instagram.com/konagoldhemp/

For more information regarding HighDrate, please visit:

http://www.highdrateme.com

https://www.facebook.com/HighDrateMe/

https://twitter.com/highdrateme

https://www.instagram.com/highdrateme/

Kona Gold Solutions, Inc.:

Kona Gold Solutions, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, has created wholly owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC and HighDrate, LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp Infused Energy Drink line; please visit the Company’s website at www.konagoldhemp.com. HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry’s first CBD Energy Water, available in 4 delicious flavors; please visit the Company’s website at www.highdrateme.com. The Companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

Investor Relations Contact:

investorrelations@konagoldhemp.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.