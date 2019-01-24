Kane Biotech Secures Largest Single Order of bluestem™ products

C$440K Order from Major North American Retailer.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE, OTCQB:KNBIF), (the “Corporation” or “Kane Biotech”), is pleased to announced that it has closed and delivered its single largest purchase order in the history of the company for C$440K of bluestem products to one of the largest pet retail operations in North America. Marc Edwards, Chief Executive Officer of Kane Biotech, stated, “This is proof that Kane’s strategy of expanding its product line is working. We now believe that we have the most complete line of dental care products in the industry, supported by safety and efficacy studies as well as strong branding. This order will include Kane’s newly extended bluestem™ product line including powder water additive, dental wipes, and a small and medium sized dental chew.”



Grant Humphrey, Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Kane Biotech, stated, “Pet dental care is a large problem and 80% of dogs and cats will have some form of dental disease by three years of age. Our expanded bluestem™ product line is not only paying off immediate dividends, as anticipated, but is providing pet owners with a solution that’s adaptable to their pet’s needs, as well as their lifestyle.”

Kane Biotech is supporting the order with an aggressive marketing campaign, which will include, discounted pricing (the C$440K order amount is prior to discounts), in-store marketing and digital marketing. As part of this strategy, Kane will launch a highly-targeted YouTube ad campaign, to be broadcast to more than five million consumers, starting in February’s Pet Dental Health month and continuing throughout 2019. Kane hopes the campaign will not only increase sales but also raise awareness of the importance of oral health care for pets.

Marc Edwards, added, “I’m proud to also announce we had a record month in online sales through Amazon for the month of December 2018. I am expecting our sales to keep growing significantly once we launch our extended bluestem™ product line on Amazon in March 2019.”

About bluestem™

bluestem™ is the only pet oral care line of products that contain coactiv+ technology - scientifically developed to break down biofilm where harmful bacteria multiply. bluestem has been proven to help reduce tartar without brushing by up to 25.4%. According to the American Veterinary Dental Society, 80% of dogs and 70% of cats will suffer from dental problems by the age of 3. bluestem oral care products contain 100% food-grade ingredients that are approved by Health Canada’s VHP program, as well as follow AAFCO guidelines. bluestem’s food-grade ingredients are alcohol-free, xylitol-free, chlorhexidine-free, and sugar-free.

In a Good Clinical Practice Efficacy study, sixty dogs had their teeth cleaned and their calculus measured. Half of the dogs were given bluestem™-treated water and the other half were given regular water. After 84 consecutive days of using bluestem™-treated water, the calculus score for the treated dogs was 25.4% lower than the control group. In a controlled Good Scientific Practice (GSP) study, the safety of the bluestem™ water additive was tested over 30 days with some dogs receiving 5 times the recommended dose. After 30 days, the test revealed no evidence of adverse effects related to the consumption of the water additive.

About Kane Biotech

Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms.

The Corporation has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (75 patents and patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Corporation’s own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. StrixNB™, DispersinB®, Aledex®, bluestem™, AloSera™, coactiv+™ and Kane® are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. The Corporation is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “KNBIF”.

/EIN News/ -- For more information, please visit www.kanebiotech.com or contact:

Marc Edwards

Chief Executive Officer

Kane Biotech Inc.

+1 (514) 910-6991 medwards@kanebiotech.com

Grant Humphrey

Vice President, Sales and Business Development

Kane Biotech Inc.

+1 (204) 914-5089 ghumphrey@kanebiotech.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain statements regarding Kane Biotech Inc. that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company’s: (a) financial condition, including lack of significant revenues to date and reliance on equity and other financing; (b) business, including its early stage of development, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change and dependence on key personnel; (c) intellectual property including the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property and dependence on its strategic partners; and (d) capital structure, including its lack of dividends on its common shares, volatility of the market price of its common shares and public company costs. Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.

These risks and uncertainties should be considered carefully undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot provide assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.



