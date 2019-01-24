Global State of the Phish Report Finds Social Engineering Cyberattacks and Credential Compromise Jumped in 2018

Cybercriminals continue to target end users, requiring a people-centric security approach and demonstrating the importance of security awareness training

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint , Inc., (NASDAQ: PFPT), a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today released its fifth annual State of the Phish Report , which uncovers phishing cyberattack trends across more than 15 industries and details the fundamental cybersecurity knowledge of more than 7,000 working adults in the U.S., Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the UK. Data from tens of millions of simulated phishing attacks sent over a one-year period were analyzed along with nearly 15,000 cybersecurity professional survey responses, from both Proofpoint customers and outside organizations, to provide an in-depth look at state of global phishing attacks.



Overall, 83 percent of global infosecurity respondents experienced phishing attacks in 2018, up from 76 percent in 2017, and nearly 60 percent saw an increase in employee detection following security awareness training. In addition, more organizations were affected by all types of social engineering attacks (phishing, spear phishing, sms phishing, voice phishing, and USB drops) year over year. For the first time, compromised accounts bypassed malware infections as the most commonly identified impact of successful phishing attacks.

“Email is the top cyberattack vector, and today’s cybercriminals are persistently targeting high-value individuals who have privileged access or handle sensitive data within an organization,” said Joe Ferrara, general manager of Security Awareness Training for Proofpoint. “As these threats grow in scope and sophistication, it is critical that organizations prioritize security awareness training to educate employees about cybersecurity best practices and establish a people-centric strategy to defend against threat actors’ unwavering focus on compromising end users.”

This year’s State of the Phish Report key findings include the following:

Infosecurity professionals reported a higher frequency of all types of social engineering attacks year over year. Phishing increased to 83 percent vs. 76 percent. Spear phishing increased to 64 percent from 53 percent. Vishing and/or smishing increased to 49 percent vs. 45 percent, and USB attacks increased to 4 percent vs. 3 percent.



Phishing increased to 83 percent vs. 76 percent. Spear phishing increased to 64 percent from 53 percent. Vishing and/or smishing increased to 49 percent vs. 45 percent, and USB attacks increased to 4 percent vs. 3 percent. Credential compromise has increased 70 percent since 2017 and 280 percent since 2016, surpassing malware infections to become the most common phishing attack impact in 2018. Respondents reporting phishing attacks, that resulted in data loss, more than tripled between 2016 and 2018, underscoring the growing phishing threat and impact from such attacks.



surpassing malware infections to become the most common phishing attack impact in 2018. Respondents reporting phishing attacks, that resulted in data loss, more than tripled between 2016 and 2018, underscoring the growing phishing threat and impact from such attacks. 83 percent of global respondents experienced phishing attacks in 2018, demonstrating a 9 percent year-over-year increase. Only 10 percent of respondents reported experiencing a ransomware attack, confirming that ransomware took a back seat to other types of attacks last year.



demonstrating a 9 percent year-over-year increase. Only 10 percent of respondents reported experiencing a ransomware attack, confirming that ransomware took a back seat to other types of attacks last year. 59 percent of suspicious emails reported by end users were classified as potential phishing, indicating that employees are being more diligent and thoughtful about the emails they receive.



indicating that employees are being more diligent and thoughtful about the emails they receive. Baby boomers outperformed all other age groups in fundamental phishing and ransomware knowledge, underscoring why organizations should not assume a younger workforce has an innate awareness of cybersecurity threats.



underscoring why organizations should not assume a younger workforce has an innate awareness of cybersecurity threats. Educating employees about today’s cyber threats is essential. In a global survey, working adults identified the following terms correctly: phishing (66 percent correct), ransomware (45 percent correct), smishing (23 percent correct), and vishing (18 percent correct). These findings spotlight a knowledge gap when it comes to the language security teams are using when communicating to end users.

To download the State of the Phish 2019 Report, and see a full list of global comparisons, please visit: https://www.proofpoint.com/us/resources/threat-reports/state-of-phish . For more information on cybersecurity awareness best practices and training, please visit: https://www.proofpoint.com/us/products/phishing-simulation-security-awareness .

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) is a leading cybersecurity company that protects organizations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including more than half of the Fortune 100, rely on Proofpoint to mitigate their most critical security and compliance risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. No one protects people, the data they create, and the digital channels they use more effectively than Proofpoint. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com .

Proofpoint is a registered trademark or tradename of Proofpoint, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

