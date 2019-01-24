Pascal Biosciences Commences Cannabinoid Testing of Human Volunteers and Patients

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, and SEATTLE, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pascal Biosciences Inc. (TSX.V:PAS) (“Pascal” or the “Company”), a drug discovery and development company, today announced the testing of cannabinoids in human subjects for its immune stimulatory program in cancer. Furthermore, the Company has filed an international patent application to protect this work for future therapeutic indications.

Since discovering cannabinoids that can stimulate the immune system, Pascal has extensively studied many different cannabinoids in a variety of immune stimulatory assays. More than 375 cannabinoids from numerous sources have been examined, including natural cannabinoids from Cannabis (known as phytocannabinoids), synthetic cannabinoids prepared by chemists, and endocannabinoids naturally found in the human body. Specific natural cannabinoids have been identified that have potent activity in immune assays and also have a good safety profile.

“Our laboratory experiments have been very encouraging and suggest a potential to enhance the activity of cancer drugs. Cannabinoids stimulate the immune system and should work in concert with currently approved therapeutics”, said Dr. Patrick Gray, CEO of Pascal. “Human subject testing of cannabinoids has already been initiated. We plan to test both healthy volunteers and patients with cancer. Our first volunteer and our first patient with cancer have been treated to examine safety and pharmacology. We will extend these studies during the coming year with a potent cannabinoid for determination of its immune stimulatory activity. We will be testing cancer patients undergoing treatment with checkpoint inhibitors. We believe this work will be of great interest to patients, oncologists, and companies focused on cannabinoid therapeutics.”

In order to protect future efforts, Pascal has filed a patent on these discoveries. This intellectual property protection secures Pascal’s striking discovery that certain cannabinoids increase the immunogenicity of cancer cells. Advanced cancers prevail in part because they become invisible to the immune system. Restoring immunodetection of these cancers promises to arrest or eliminate the tumors, especially when combined with agents that depend upon immune recognition, such as immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Pascal’s patent application is covered by the Patent Cooperation Treaty that includes 151 countries and covers all major pharmaceutical markets worldwide. “This international patent application provides protection of our groundbreaking discoveries and is a testament to the novel scientific research of Pascal. This work may offer a transformative approach to improving immunotherapy,” said Dr. Patrick Gray, CEO of Pascal. “We look forward to further advancing our promising cannabinoid research efforts in both the laboratory and the clinic in 2019.”

About Pascal Biosciences Inc.

Pascal Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on advancing innovative approaches for the treatment of cancer including cannabinoid-based therapeutics and targeted therapies. For more information, visit www.pascalbiosciences.com .



Investors:

invest@pascalbiosciences.com

Tel: 206-221-3443

Media Contact:

Julie Rathbun

julie@rathbuncomm.com

Tel: 206-769-9219

DISCLAIMER

Certain statements in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation that may not be based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words “believe”, “may”, “plan”, “will”, “estimate”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “expect” and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, events or developments, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, events or developments express or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such factors include, among others, our stage of development, lack of any product revenues, additional capital requirements, risk associated with the completion of clinical trials and obtaining regulatory approval to market our products, the ability to protect our intellectual property, dependence on collaborative partners and the prospects for negotiating additional corporate collaborations or licensing arrangements and their timing. Specifically, certain risks and uncertainties that could cause such actual events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from any future events or results expressed or implied by such statements and information include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties that: products that we develop may not succeed in preclinical or clinical trials, or future products in our targeted corporate objectives; our future operating results are uncertain and likely to fluctuate; we may not be able to raise additional capital; we may not be successful in establishing additional corporate collaborations or licensing arrangements; we may not be able to establish marketing and the costs of launching our products may be greater than anticipated; we have no experience in commercial manufacturing; we may face unknown risks related to intellectual property matters; we face increased competition from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and other factors as described in detail in our filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com . Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All forward-looking statements and information made herein are based on our current expectations and we undertake no obligation to revise or update such forward-looking statements and information to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

“Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release”.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.