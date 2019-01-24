 BIO-key, identiMetrics and Bright Arrow Announce Smart Emergency Notification System for Schools using Biometric Data

/EIN News/ -- WALL, N.J., Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of biometric authentication and security solutions, partnered with identiMetrics, the #1 provider of biometric identification management solutions in K12 education, and BrightArrow Technologies, a leader in mass notification systems, to release identiMetrics RallyPoint Control™, a biometric communication and messaging software system. RallyPoint was specifically designed for school emergency evacuations.



RallyPoint is for school administrators who want to greatly enhance parent communication, timely student and staff information for emergency responders, and systematic reunification of students with parents during emergency evacuations. With more than one million students now using finger scanning identification for food service, attendance and library, school administrators and first responders were looking for a biometric solution to improve school safety plans along with parent and first responder communication.

Dr. Jay Fry, President and Chief Executive Officer of identiMetrics said, "I have spent most of my career in education, so I know firsthand the difficulties in managing all of the complex aspects of school emergencies and evacuations – where every second requires expert leadership, direction and control. RallyPoint was designed to improve safety in school districts in three key areas: 1) is notifying and calming anxious parents as early in the process as possible; 2) is providing first responders and school officials with critical information in real-time so they can do their jobs effectively; 3) is providing a safe and orderly way for parents to pick up their children at the reunification point where, as you all know, is often disorderly, chaotic and potentially dangerous.”

How RallyPoint works...

During an emergency evacuation, students and staff are directed to go to a safe meeting area which is known as the rally point. In order to quickly and accurately know who is at the rally point, students scan their fingers on ruggedized biometric tablets to identify them. Within seconds, each student’s parents and authorized emergency contacts are alerted with a text, email and/or a phone call indicating their child is safe and includes pickup location information.

The list of students who scan is compared in real-time to the last attendance report uploaded from the school (whether the attendance report was taken with biometrics or the old-fashioned way). A report of all students who are unaccounted for as well as a report of all students who scanned is periodically sent to emergency responders and designated school officials.

In order to ensure a fast, controlled and safe reunification process, when the parent or custodial adult comes to pick up the child, the student scans again and the parent receives an immediate text, email and/or phone call. The message is shown to the school official eliminating any concern that the child is released to the wrong person.

“BIO-key has always championed the benefits of biometric identification and it’s rewarding to be part of this school safety solution,” stated Mike DePasquale, BIO-key Chairman & CEO. “Obviously, it can be extremely distressful when a parent and child are separated during a disaster. The RallyPoint/IdenitiMetrics solution, including BIO-key's finger matching technology, securely connects loved ones and will thereby have an immediate and positive impact in emergency situations.”

RallyPoint can be installed on special ruggedized tablets which include FirstNet capability. FirstNet is an exclusive cellular emergency network operated by AT&T that allows first responders to communicate during an emergency when regular cellular networks could be compromised. RallyPoint can also be installed on Windows tablets with regular cellular capability and even Windows laptops.”

Dr. Fry added, "RallyPoint was specifically designed to use finger scan biometrics since students will always have their fingers with them. In emergency situations where seconds count, people don’t necessarily act rationally. They’re nervous, they may be shaking. They may not have their smart phones with them and certainly the younger ones won’t. Students may not be with their classroom teachers who know their names or even understand their language. Biometrics is the only way to ensure correct identification, so the information sent to parents, first responders and school officials is fast and 100% accurate.”

Raymond Bily, President & CEO of BrightArrow Technologies said, "We are thrilled with our collaboration with identiMetrics and BIO-key. We all understand the issues and challenges that school districts face every day, especially when it comes to school safety and security. RallyPoint is a critical communication tool for school districts to improve safety, security and communication.”

Mr. Bily continued, “Key elements to school evacuation management include knowing what students are present, who is yet to be accounted for and how to instantly report to their parents’ cell phones. BrightArrow’s Student Information System or SIS integration technology ensures these objectives are accomplished seamlessly, powered by our robust mass notification system. And with RallyPoint in place, it is just a small upgrade cost to the full BrightArrow system that delivers everything other messaging systems have and much more.”

About identiMetrics

identiMetrics Biometric ID Management™ is for school administrators and managers who are interested in simplifying identification management for students and staff. identiMetrics award-winning biometric technology was developed specifically for the unique needs of schools and provides identification to all the leading education software applications. From seasoned staff down to kindergarten students, identiMetrics is 100% accurate, safe, and secure. identiMetrics provides a flexible, unified biometric ID management platform allowing single sign on ID for applications used for attendance, food service, library, employee time clock – everywhere when accurate student and staff identification is essential. identiMetrics is a proud signatory of the Student Privacy Pledge.

About BrightArrow Technologies

Founded in 1997, BrightArrow Technologies is revolutionizing the way organizations automatically deliver messages simultaneously to large groups of people. Their powerful, yet easy-to-use system delivers voice messages, emails, text messages and social media posts seamlessly in a single action, at an unprecedented price. BrightArrow covers all bases with over 20 years of extensive and comprehensive development and state-of-the-art voice and messaging technology, delivering one of the most reliable and fastest adapting notification platforms in the marketplace.

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.bio-key.com )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric solutions that enable convenient and secure access to information and high-stakes transactions. We offer alternatives to passwords, PINs, tokens, and cards to make it easy for enterprises and consumers to secure their devices as well as information in the cloud. Our premium finger scanning devices offer market-leading quality, performance and price. BIO-key also brings the power and ease of use of biometric technology to its TouchLock line of biometric and Bluetooth enabled padlocks – providing even more ways to BIO-key your world!

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our ability to develop new products and evolve existing ones, customer and market acceptance of biometric solutions generally and our specific offerings, our ability to expand sales within existing customer relationships, our ability to raise additional capital, and our ability to attract and retain key personnel. For a more complete description of these and other risk factors that may affect the future performance of BIO-key International, Inc., see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date made.

