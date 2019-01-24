Pulse Secure Launches Access Now Partner Program to Accelerate Channel Sales and Service Opportunities

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Secure , the leading provider of Secure Access solutions to both enterprises and service providers, today announced the global launch of their new Access Now Partner Program. Designed to offer partners the means to establish themselves as a go-to source with an industry-leading solution in Secure Access, Access Now provides an enhanced opportunity for top line revenue and bottom line profit growth while setting them apart from the competition.



/EIN News/ -- “Enterprises are looking to fortify cyber defenses, be more responsive to exposure and manage risk, while at the same time wrestling with the shortage of security talent. Organizations will continue to expand their relationships with value added resellers that offer needed expertise, selection and implementation capabilities, and managed services," said Tony Massimini, Cybersecurity Senior Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan. “Interoperable security platforms, such as Pulse’s Secure Access suites, offer the consolidated functional, operational and cost advantages sought by enterprises, resellers and service providers alike.”

Pulse Secure is recognized as a channel-focused industry leader, as evidenced by delivering virtually 100 percent of its sales through partners and having been recognized four years in a row with a prestigious CRN five-star program award.

“Our growth has been driven by superior product and customer satisfaction, achieved by our sustained investment to create a single, integrated secure access platform,” said Aaron Moroson, director of global channels for Pulse Secure. “We designed the Access Now program to enable our channel partners to make the investments in training and effort we need to jointly succeed in bringing this unique platform to our mutual customers.”

“As an existing Pulse Secure partner, we are extremely excited about the new Access Now Partner Program,” said Billy Marsh, partner management director for Kudelski Security. “While we genuinely liked the existing program, the elements in the new program allow us to further differentiate ourselves and our investments in technical certifications, resource alignment and security market leadership. The Access Now Partner Program will elevate our joint go-to-market engagement. The benefits that accrue to the top partners will allow us to earn even more margin with enhanced Deal Registration, Rebate programs and MDF investments to grow and expand our security footprint.

"We are proud to build upon our partnership with Pulse Secure, an established industry leader in Secure Access for Hybrid IT. The coupling of leading technology and a best-in-class partner program with lucrative reseller economic benefits is a recipe for growth and profitability.”

Pulse Secure’s continued growth within the channel is closely tied to its successful distribution relationships, which included Ingram Micro Inc., Securematics and Westcon.

“The new Pulse Secure Access Now Partner Program provides channel partners with increased incentives to invest and develop their cybersecurity business practice,” said Eric Kohl, vice president, security, Ingram Micro U.S. “As a leading Pulse Secure aggregation partner since the company’s inception four years ago, Ingram Micro is pleased to provide partner enablement, training, business development, support and services under the new program requirements. This new and enhanced program, coupled with the strong portfolio of secure access products and solutions, will help fuel our mutual growth and scale in the security marketplace in 2019.”

As part of the Pulse Secure Access Now partner program, the company will recognize three program tiers: Authorized, Preferred and Elite. Each level represents the partner's proficiency, expertise and growth in selling Pulse Secure solutions to their customers. Partner rewards and incentives are differentiated at each level and will reflect the partner's investment in Pulse Secure's solutions. Along with the program's easy to understand structure, partners will also benefit from a dedicated support team.

Building on the success of Pulse Secure’s previous partner program, the new Access Now partner program features:



Online and onsite certification and training

Interactive partner resource portal

Discounted demo equipment

Enhanced deal registration

Joint marketing funds and sales promotions

Enhanced lead registration process

Dedicated account management and support teams

The program also allows partners to take advantage of the award-winning Pulse Access suite packaged for managed services. The solution offers Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) an accelerated, cost-effective means to differentiate and build out their service portfolio to meet the massive demand for protected connectivity to cloud applications and hybrid IT resources. The packaging includes virtual appliance form factors for VMware, KVM and Hyper-V, and supports deployment in hosted cloud environments such as Microsoft Azure and Amazon AWS.

Pulse Secure uniquely offers its channel partners a Secure Access portfolio comprised of Virtual Private Network (VPN), Enterprise Mobile Management (EMM), Network Access Control (NAC), Web Application Firewall (WAF) and virtual Application Delivery Controller (ADC) solutions within a unified management framework for data center and hybrid IT implementation. Enterprises of every size and industry trust Pulse Secure to enable secure access seamlessly, no matter where users and applications reside, and to orchestrate compliant connectivity, data privacy and application resiliency across mobile, network and cloud.

About Pulse Secure

Pulse Secure , LLC offers easy, comprehensive Secure Access solutions that provide visibility and seamless, protected connectivity between users, devices, things and services. The company delivers suites that uniquely integrate cloud, mobile, application and network access to enable hybrid IT. More than 20,000 enterprises and service providers across every vertical entrust Pulse Secure to empower their mobile workforce to securely access applications and information in the data center and cloud while ensuring business compliance. Learn more at www.pulsesecure.net.



Media Contact:

Deb Montner

Montner Tech PR

203-226-9290

dmontner@montner.com







