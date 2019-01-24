Global Machine Learning Market 2017-2024: Market is Expected to Grow with the CAGR of 44% - Influenced by Oracle, HP, Google, Microsoft & Tibco Software

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Machine Learning Market-Technologies, Market share and Industry Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Machine learning provides the ability to learn without being explicitly programmed, to the computer. It also focuses on prediction making via use of computers. The global machine learning market is expected to rise with the CAGR of about 44% during the forecast period 2017-2024.



Proliferation in data generation is one of the major factor which contribute to growth of global machine learning market during forecast period. However, issue regarding privacy and security of sensitive data is one of the major factors restraining growth of global machine learning market during the forecast period.



Geographically, North America accounted for largest market share in terms of revenue in 2017 for global machine learning market and is expected to dominate the market during forecast period. The dominance of North America is witnessed due to maximum adoption of machine learning powered solutions across countries of North America. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be fastest growing region in machine learning market during forecast period. Its fastest growth rate is majorly observed due to high adoption of machine learning among business organizations.



The growth in the global machine learning market is also influenced by presence of major players such as Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.), Google, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Tibco Software Inc. (U.S.), etc. To gain competitive advantage, the major players adopt various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, product launch, strategic partnership, collaboration, joint ventures, etc.



Global machine learning market report covers segmentation analysis of verticals, deployment mode, organization size and services. Report further covers segments of verticals which include banking financial services and insurance, healthcare and life sciences, retail, telecommunication, government and defense, manufacturing, energy and utilities and other verticals.



Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) accounted for the largest market revenue share for global machine learning market in 2017 and is expected to dominate the market during forecast period due to capability of machine learning to provide fraud and risk management application which is majorly used in BFSI. Deployment modes in machine learning are cloud and on-premises.



Organization size in machine learning includes large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises. Services in machine learning include professional services and managed services. Managed service is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the global machine learning market during the forecast period due to its ability to help organization to manage its machine learning solutions.



