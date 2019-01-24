North American Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Report 2018: 2017-2018 Data & CAGR Projections to 2023
The North American IoT security markets are experiencing good market growth rate, which is creating intense competition. Consequently, many clouds and managed service providers are facing intense competition from in-house IT teams for IoT security solution deployment.
Many upcoming IoT projects intend to implement in-house security systems to implement various security solutions. This may work well in the proof-of-concept stage, but in the longer term, many in-house solutions cannot scale to meet the demands of IoT projects. IoT solution providers who can benefit such companies with purpose-built, modular solutions are using the SaaS model. This is expected to be best prepared to meet the demand for
IoT security as the IoT market matures and the need for security increases.
In recent years, the IoT security markets in the U.S. has benefitted solution developers, which should drive the development and penetration of new technologies and solutions. Solution and service providers should be attuned to new developments and identify which new solutions would fit their IoT portfolio. During the forecast period, a considerable amount of this activity is expected in the U.S. market.
Surging demand for cloud-based enterprise applications is a key driver of the North American IoT security markets. Cloud-based solutions depend on internet connectivity to function in a hosted environment. As a result, the risks of cyber attacks and other threats are constant, which is a growth factor for cyber security providers.
Other growth factors include the growth in digitalization and IoT security spending, and the increasing demand for security solutions for connected cars and connected healthcare services. Moreover, the industry has been seeing various partnerships and new product launches in the IoT security field in the region.
Some of the major players who are involved in these strategic developments are Sophos, Thales eSecurity, Infineon, BAE Systems, and CENTRI Technology.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of the Report
- Research Methodology
- Intended Audience
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Market Definition
- IoT Data Security Standards and Regulations
- IEEE Standards
- FIPS 140-2
- Common Criteria EAL5+
- IETF ACE
- Open Trust Protocol
- Application Authentication Standards: OAUTH 2.0
- IoT Security Framework
- Hardware-based Versus Software-based Security
- IoT Security Considerations
- Secure Boot
- Implementing Secure Boot with TrustZone and a TEE
- Session Authentication: Roots of Truth
- Device and Data Authentication: Techniques and Standards
- IoT Data Encryption: Techniques and Standards
- Common Techniques for Attacks at the IoT Device Level
- Simple Power Analysis and Differential Power Analysis Attack
- Public Key Infrastructure Model
- Security at the Network Connectivity Layer
- Securing IoT Solutions and Applications through Different Techniques
- Security, Management and Updating of Devices
- Market Drivers
- Surging Demand for Cloud-Based Enterprise Applications
- Growth in Digitalization and IoT Security Spending
- Surging Demand for Security Solutions in Auto and Healthcare Industries
- Market Restraints
- Lack of IoT Security Standards
- Market Opportunities
- IoT Platforms and Networks as Market Opportunities
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Component
- North American IoT Security Markets by Component
- Hardware-based Security
- Software-based Security
- Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Solution
- North American IoT Security Markets by Solution
- Device Layer Security
- Network Layer Security
- Application and Cloud Layer Security
- Market Solutions for IoT Applications and Cloud Layer Security
- Threat Detection and Management Solutions
- Security Platforms
- Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End-User Application
- Industrial
- Commercial
- Consumer
- Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Country
- Market Size and Forecast
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Chapter 8 Competitive Analysis
- Market Share Analysis
- Analysis of Key Development Strategies
- Key Market Developments
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- BAE Systems Inc.
- Centri Technology
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Forgerock
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Lp (Aruba)
- Infineon Technologies Ag
- Intel Corp.
- Rapid7
- Sophos Ltd.
- Symantec Corp.
- Thales E-Security Inc.
