North American Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Report 2018: 2017-2018 Data & CAGR Projections to 2023

The North American IoT security markets are experiencing good market growth rate, which is creating intense competition. Consequently, many clouds and managed service providers are facing intense competition from in-house IT teams for IoT security solution deployment.



Many upcoming IoT projects intend to implement in-house security systems to implement various security solutions. This may work well in the proof-of-concept stage, but in the longer term, many in-house solutions cannot scale to meet the demands of IoT projects. IoT solution providers who can benefit such companies with purpose-built, modular solutions are using the SaaS model. This is expected to be best prepared to meet the demand for

IoT security as the IoT market matures and the need for security increases.



In recent years, the IoT security markets in the U.S. has benefitted solution developers, which should drive the development and penetration of new technologies and solutions. Solution and service providers should be attuned to new developments and identify which new solutions would fit their IoT portfolio. During the forecast period, a considerable amount of this activity is expected in the U.S. market.



Surging demand for cloud-based enterprise applications is a key driver of the North American IoT security markets. Cloud-based solutions depend on internet connectivity to function in a hosted environment. As a result, the risks of cyber attacks and other threats are constant, which is a growth factor for cyber security providers.



Other growth factors include the growth in digitalization and IoT security spending, and the increasing demand for security solutions for connected cars and connected healthcare services. Moreover, the industry has been seeing various partnerships and new product launches in the IoT security field in the region.



Some of the major players who are involved in these strategic developments are Sophos, Thales eSecurity, Infineon, BAE Systems, and CENTRI Technology.

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Market Definition

IoT Data Security Standards and Regulations

IEEE Standards

FIPS 140-2

Common Criteria EAL5+

IETF ACE

Open Trust Protocol

Application Authentication Standards: OAUTH 2.0

IoT Security Framework

Hardware-based Versus Software-based Security

IoT Security Considerations

Secure Boot

Implementing Secure Boot with TrustZone and a TEE

Session Authentication: Roots of Truth

Device and Data Authentication: Techniques and Standards

IoT Data Encryption: Techniques and Standards

Common Techniques for Attacks at the IoT Device Level

Simple Power Analysis and Differential Power Analysis Attack

Public Key Infrastructure Model

Security at the Network Connectivity Layer

Securing IoT Solutions and Applications through Different Techniques

Security, Management and Updating of Devices

Market Drivers

Surging Demand for Cloud-Based Enterprise Applications

Growth in Digitalization and IoT Security Spending

Surging Demand for Security Solutions in Auto and Healthcare Industries

Market Restraints

Lack of IoT Security Standards

Market Opportunities

IoT Platforms and Networks as Market Opportunities

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Component

North American IoT Security Markets by Component

Hardware-based Security

Software-based Security

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Solution

North American IoT Security Markets by Solution

Device Layer Security

Network Layer Security

Application and Cloud Layer Security

Market Solutions for IoT Applications and Cloud Layer Security

Threat Detection and Management Solutions

Security Platforms

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End-User Application

Industrial

Commercial

Consumer

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Country

Market Size and Forecast

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Chapter 8 Competitive Analysis

Market Share Analysis

Analysis of Key Development Strategies

Key Market Developments

Chapter 9 Company Profiles



BAE Systems Inc.

Centri Technology

Cisco Systems Inc.

Forgerock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Lp (Aruba)

Infineon Technologies Ag

Intel Corp.

Rapid7

Sophos Ltd.

Symantec Corp.

Thales E-Security Inc.

