LiteLink 1SHIFT Logistics Platform Progress Update

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiteLink Technologies Inc. (“LiteLink”), a key player in technology and artificial intelligence within the Logistics Sector, is pleased to provide an update from the alpha version launched on December 24, 2018 of the 1SHIFT Logistics platform to a closed group of customers.



LiteLink combines deep industry experience in logistics with leading-edge technologies to create an ecosystem of shippers, third-party logistics companies, and trucking carriers to operate collaboratively with reduced effort, lower cost, and greater predictability.

The 1SHIFT trials were planned with the objectives of delivering the capability for a shipper to select amongst a preferred set of carriers, and then track the shipment until successfully delivered. A trucker will provide trip status and flag any issues via the 1SHIFT mobile app to minimize the communications with all parties and quickly resolve any obstacles for on-time delivery.

“We have received positive market feedback both on our web and mobile solutions to date. By getting our mobile app in the hands of real truckers, we were able to make improvements that will significantly improve user experience, reduce mobile data usage, and at the same time verify our solution scalability and security. “This is exactly the type of product feedback we were looking for prior to large-scale commercial launch,” states COO Kent Churn. “Investing in an early alpha trial only helps us improve what is not working, and validates what is working well.”

The 1SHIFT commercial rollout strategy remains on track. The plan remains to complete closed trials by March 2019 with up to 10 customers, then pivot to include additional users by having them download the platform from the Android Play Store.

“To date, 1SHIFT has had frequent and detailed input from industry experts using our platform as it rapidly evolves towards full commercialization”, states Mobeen Ladak, 1SHIFT’s product executive. These users will include not only truckers using our mobile app during short and long hauls but also shippers and carriers using our web application to initiate, modify and track individual shipments. The upcoming user testing with truckers will include features such as capturing images for supporting dispute management, and trucker substitution in scenarios that are scheduled as well as unplanned (such as truck breakdowns). The continued trials will include the lessons learned during alpha trials so far and include a new set of features including:

Deeper audit trail with details of each shipment to facilitate dispute resolution, insurance claims, and release of payments upon delivery confirmation

More comprehensive exception processes to further support in-transit changes to initial shipment plans

Self-service capabilities for user and profile management to prepare for scale

Usability enhancements to both the web and mobile apps

“Our target is to onboard a significant set of additional paid customers to our platform this year, and we have to ensure we do this right with key value add features that are not provided in the market today. I am pleased with the initial findings from our alpha trials,” commented LiteLink CEO Ashik Karim.

To learn more about 1SHIFT, schedule a demo of the solution, or request to be a trial participant, please visit www.1shiftlogistics.com or email kent.churn@1shiftlogistics.com.

About LiteLink Technologies Inc.

LiteLink Technologies provides enterprise level solutions utilizing artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to solve the logistics industry’s fragmented and outdated technology problem. LiteLink Technologies is creating a unified communications platform for tracking shipments, disputes, and errors to increase efficiency and reducing costs for 3PLs, carriers and shippers. Find out more about LiteLink Technologies at litelinktech.com and the 1Shift Product at 1shiftlogistics.com .

For further information, contact Bronson Peever at 833-205-6945 ext. 3742 or investor@litelinktech.com.

Forward-looking Statement

This news release may contain certain “Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “target”, “plan”, “forecast”, “may”, “schedule” and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the nature of the business of LiteLink, and other factors or information. Such statements represent LiteLink’s current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimate that, while considered reasonable by LiteLink, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. LiteLink does not intend and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.



