Global Industrial Sacks Market 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Sacks Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial sacks market is projected to produce unit volumes of around 142 billion sacks by 2024, growing at a CAGR of more than 3% during 2018-2024.



The rapid changes in the trade patterns, agricultural income in emerging economies, growing end-user demands, and variations in environmental regulations are encouraging the players to invest in innovations of products in the global market. The growing popularity of reusable produce bags and food packaging solutions are contributing to the growing revenues in the market.



The global industrial sacks market is driven by the growing demand from emerging economies such as APAC, Latin America, and MEA. The implementation of regulated environmental laws restricting the usage of a specific type of sack for packaging and transporting is contributing to the transformation of the global market. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the global industrial sacks market by industrial application, sack type, and geography.



Industrial Sacks Market - Dynamics



The strength, durability, and the dimensional ability to carry and protect the product is one of the primary factors attributing to the growth of the global industrial sacks market. The brands are leveraging packaging to launch or re-launch of any commercial product and gain large consumers in the market. The appearance of the product often influences the buyer immediately, owing to the very first impression of the product. The brands are utilizing this to send a suitable message to the buyer to entice them to purchase the product, thereby, fueling the growth of the global industrial sacks market.



Innovative offerings are the easiest way to gain a larger global industrial sacks market share. Innovations in the variety of sack types such as paper sacks, woven PP laminated sacks, and plastic sacks will help players boost their profitability in the global market. Major vendors such as Mondi PLC and BillerudKorsns have made significant innovative contributions to the market via their creative sacks in the market.



The exponential growth of the cement packaging industry will create lucrative opportunities for prominent players operating in the global industrial sacks market. Nature and usability aspects of cement and its related products are driving the demand for sacks in the global market. India is the second largest producer of cement globally and contributes significantly to the cement demand not just within but even outside the country in the market.



Industrial Sacks Market - Geography



The global industrial sacks market by geography is categorized into APAC, Europe, North America, Latin America, and MEA. APAC occupied the largest global market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The fast-growing economic conditions and rapid increase in consumption rates are propelling the growth of the APAC region in the global market. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are contributing to the revenues in the APAC market.



The increase in construction activities will drive the demand for industrial packaging solutions in the APAC market.The end-user industries such as Construction play a vital role in the overall market development in the region. Countries such as Argentina, Mexico, Columbia, Peru, and Uruguay are expected to witness a considerable growth in construction activity in 2019, driven by residential and infrastructure demand. The government in Argentina has planned a new PPP framework, involving investments more than $25 billion investments in PPP.



Key Vendor Analysis



The global industrial sacks market is highly competitive due to the presence of various international and regional players. The increasing focus on innovative product offerings, mergers & acquisitions, private equity investors, and huge investments across R&D will help vendors to sustain the intense competition levels in the global market.



The quality of products and price differentiation will encourage the players to invest in development and innovations in the market. The rise in GDP across geographies, the growing young populace, rising consumer income, and increasing customer awareness for sustainable packaging solutions will drive the competition levels in the global industrial sacks market.



The major vendors in the global industrial sacks market are:



BillerudKorsns

Berry Global

Smurfit Kappa

Mondi

WestRock



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Report Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Inclusions

5.3 Exclusions

5.4 Currency Conversion

5.5 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Macroeconomic Market Drivers

7.2.1 Economic Development

7.2.2 Per Capita GDP in Developing Markets

7.2.3 Dual-income Households in Developed Markets



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Packaging transformation from protection to promotion

8.1.2 Technological advancements fuelled by customer demand

8.1.3 Progress driven by growth in end-user industries

8.1.4 Consumer preference for sustainable packaging

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Vulnerability of sack products to unfavorable exposure

8.2.2 Regulatory landscape poses hurdles to market growth

8.2.3 Price inflation driven by supply shortage

8.2.4 Global cement demand hampered by slowdown in China

8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3.1 Innovative offerings boosting demand for industrial sacks

8.3.2 Optimistic macroeconomic growth in emerging economies

8.3.3 Market preference for industrial paper sacks



9 Product Lifecycle



10 Value Chain Analysis

10.1 Value Chain overview

10.2 Value Chain Analysis



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



12 Market by Sack Type

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 WPP Non-laminated Sacks

12.3 Paper Sacks

12.4 WPP Laminated Sacks

12.5 FFS Sacks

12.6 Other Plastic Sacks



13 Market by End-user Industries

13.1 Market Overview

13.2 Building & Construction

13.3 Food & Beverages

13.4 Chemicals & Fertilizers

13.5 Retail

13.6 Animal Feed

13.7 Others



14 Geographical Segmentation



Key Company Profiles



BillerudKorsns

Berry Global

Smurfit Kappa

Mondi

WestRock

Other Prominent Vendors



Al-Tawfiq

Amcor

Danang Plastic Joint-Stock Company

Conitex Sonoco

DS Smith

E.I. Du Pont de Nemours & Co

El Dorado Packaging

Emmbi Industries

Gopinath Enterprise

Hood Packaging

Indevco

International Paper Company

Knack Polymers

LC Packaging

Maruti Bulk Packaging

Muscat Polymers

Nampak Packaging

Nihon Matai

OJI Holdings

ProAmpac

QTL Bags

Seevent

Segezha Group

STP (Shree Tirupati Polypack)

Thrace Plastics Holding and Commercial

Uflex Limited

Umasree Texplast

United Bags

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/75mqf9/global_industrial?w=12

