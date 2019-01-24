Take Your Data With You! ReadyCloud CRM’s Magento 1 & 2 Integrations Make Switching Effortless

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK and PHOENIX, Jan. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ecommerce suite built for customer retention and growth, ReadyCloud CRM , has just announced all-new integrations for Adobe’s Magento 1 and 2 platforms. An orders-based CRM, ReadyCloud creates instant customer profiles from cross-channel data, including Amazon and eBay, to give users a 360-degree view of the customer journey.



#ReadyCloud CRM is rocket fuel for customer loyalty and sales in today’s ecommerce world. A cross-channel ecommerce CRM solution, ReadyCloud features robust customer order timelines complete with shipping and return information, invoice and tracking number, notes, group calendar, tagging, email marketing integrations, detailed reporting, shipping profitability reports, and so much more. New features are being added every month.





But that’s not all ReadyCloud CRM can do. For online retailers looking to switch platforms, data loss has always been a pain point. But if they plug ReadyCloud CRM into their existing platform before they switch to Magento 1 or 2, they’ll be able to take all their data with them.

“Order data is the heart of any business and ReadyCloud CRM works fast to import your existing online store’s order history,” explains Michael Lazar, an Executive at ReadyCloud CRM. “E-retailers are no longer tethered to their store. If you want to move, then move. The sync is easy and automated, and the results are amazing!”

ReadyCloud’s robust feature set give’s retailers everything they need to succeed in ecommerce. From integrated tasks and team management to detailed reporting, event calendar, customer-focused notes, tagging and sorting features, and so much more. Premium plugins like ReadyShipper X add a powerful, hybrid-cloud shipping solution, while others, like ReadyReturns , add “Prime-like” returns to any online store.

“ReadyCloud is an invaluable tool for Magento developers and ISPs who host Magento sites. It makes onboarding customers who were previously on different platforms a breeze,” Lazar says. “If you ask around, preserving order and shipping history was always the hard part. ReadyCloud is great at it.”

Go live in 5 minutes at: https://www.ReadyCloud.com

Learn more about ReadyCloud CRM’s Magento 1 and 2 integrations here: https://www.readycloud.com/lp/magento-crm-software

Got questions? Contact ReadyCloud direct at: (877) 818-7447

About ReadyCloud CRM

#ReadyCloud CRM is rocket fuel for customer loyalty and sales in today’s ecommerce world. A cross-channel ecommerce CRM solution, ReadyCloud CRM features robust customer order timelines complete with shipping and return information, customer-focused notes, invoice and tracking number, group calendar, tasks and team management, tagging, email marketing integrations, detailed reporting, shipping profitability reports, and so much more. New features are being added every month.

ReadyCloud CRM can be further expanded with premium plugins like #ReadyShipper , a hybrid-cloud shipping software solution, and #ReadyReturns , an automated online product returns solution that adds “Prime-like” returns to the pages of virtually any website.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/287a8819-7c7d-490d-a991-44c6772a6367



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.