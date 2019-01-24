LeadGnome Case Study: Bridgeway Increases Sales Productivity and Database Health

New case study reveals how Bridgeway Security Solutions leveraged LeadGnome’s reply email mining service to improve sales productivity and HubSpot database health.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LeadGnome, Inc., the most affordable Reply Email Mining web service on the market, recently published a case study showing how Bridgeway Security Solutions, a leading provider of security solutions around mobility, cloud and security intelligence, used LeadGnome’s service to improve sales productivity and HubSpot database health.

The LeadGnome platform leverages an organization’s existing sales and marketing email strategies to continuously update client databases, adding net new contacts and enriching and cleansing existing records. Additionally, LeadGnome identifies timely trigger events – changes within a prospect’s account – that represent actionable sales opportunities, helping organizations penetrate target accounts, increase revenue, and secure renewals.

Prior to implementing LeadGnome, Bridgeway's sales representatives were personally responsible for managing their own email replies -- a tedious and error-prone task. The company needed an automated solution that would help sales representatives update their HubSpot databases and eliminate inbox noise by extracting the valuable data that they knew replies like Out-Of-Office and Left-The-Company contained.

In less than a year of using LeadGnome, Bridgeway Security Solutions realized significant results in sales productivity and HubSpot database health. LeadGnome’s ability to identify and mine Account Based Intelligence from campaign reply emails increased Bridgeway's email deliverability rate to 97% and identified sales trigger events that would have otherwise gone unnoticed. Most notably, because of the organization's direct 1-1 email strategy, sales representatives were able to stop manually mining email replies and free up time to improve productivity.

Key takeaways within less than a year of using LeadGnome:

- Reached a 97% email deliverability rate

- Responses analyzed: 3,768

- Alternate contacts found: 2,471

- Identified 336 bad contacts

- 41 Bounces

- 264 Left-The-Company

- 31 Change-Of-Email

"Now that we've implemented LeadGnome, our team takes it for granted! The platform, Matt [Benati, CEO and Co-founder of LeadGnome], and his team are highly responsive and have exceeded our expectations. LeadGnome uncovers new leads and opportunities for us within the accounts we are engaging and helps keep our HubSpot CRM well maintained," said Jason Holloway, Managing Director of Bridgeway Security Solutions.

About LeadGnome, Inc.: LeadGnome, the category-defining Reply Email Mining web service, analyzes emails to generate new contacts, appends and cleanses existing leads, and provides actionable intelligence that fuels sales acceleration. Named an Essential Data Intelligence Marketing Tool by Integrate and Heinz Marketing, and a Top Sales and a Top Marketing Tool by Smart Selling Tools, LeadGnome empowers sales and marketing teams to expand pipeline within new and existing accounts by uncovering trigger events, increasing connect rates, and identifying decision makers and influencers. LeadGnome is Privacy Shield certified by the U.S. Department of Commerce and the Better Business Bureau. Learn more at http://www.leadgnome.com.

About Bridgeway Security Solutions: Bridgeway is an information security partner that enables business transformation with mobility, security, and cloud solutions. We believe security should enable people, processes, and technology, not restrict them. We are trusted by some of the country's most prestigious and successful organisations. Learn more at http://www.bridgeway.co.uk/.



