Baristas signs with ReelTime Media to Advertise at 61 NASCAR Races Including Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600, and Geico 500

NASCAR BARISTAS ReelTime Media Baristas Product Spread Front Montgomery @ Kathy Ireland

ReelTime Media Signs Package Deal to Advertise Baristas EnrichaRoast Coffee at 61 NASCAR Races Including Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600, and Geico 500

Baristas Coffee Co Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI)

Expanding our reach to now include exposure at NASCAR races will give our products immediate and lasting exposure to race fans across the country.” — Barry Henthorn

KENMORE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Baristas Coffee Company (OTCPK:BCCI) has signed a deal with ReelTime Media (OTCPK:RLTR)to advertise its Baristas EnrichaRoast coffee products at 61 NASCAR Sanctioned races and to be presented in a special collectable publication officially licensed by NASCAR at all of those races beginning on Valentine day at the NextEra Energy Resources 250 in Daytona Beach Florida. Other notable races that ReelTime will be providing advertising at for Baristas during the series include the Daytona 500, Coca-Cola, 600, and the Geico 500.Advertisements will be seen throughout the race courses on digital displays and mobile devices. In addition, Baristas has also committed to a special placement in a collectible publication available at the race courses. Now that Baristas and its EnrichaRoast coffee have committed to reaching the NASCAR fans, ReelTime Media is exploring additional opportunities within NASCAR broadcasts and with various race teams.The publication, officially licensed by NASCAR, is a collectible annual publication that offers both a look back at the 2018 season and a preview of the year ahead. Packed with in-depth features on the drivers and the teams that dominate the headlines. Baristas will be featured in a full-page color introduction to the Baristas EnrichaRoast coffee and given a special race code for discounts.Baristas was recently featured in Forbes.com for its ads at the Super Bowl that ReelTime Media facilitated. https://www.forbes.com/sites/bethkaiserman/2019/01/20/super-bowl-cbd-coffee-2019/#29fa9f775a55 ReelTime has now expanded Baristas advertising to reach attendees of NASCAR.Barry Henthorn CEO stated: “Nationally NASCAR is the second highest rated broadcasted sports programming only behind the NFL. Internationally, NASCAR races are broadcast in over 150 countries. Expanding our reach to now include exposure at NASCAR races will give our products immediate and lasting exposure to race fans across the country.”About NASCAR: The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is an American auto racing sanctioning and operating company that is best known for stock-car racing. Its three largest or National series are the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, the Xfinity Series, and the Gander Outdoors Truck Series. Regional series include the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and West, the Whelen Modified Tour, NASCAR Pinty’s Series, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series and NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series. NASCAR sanctions over 1,500 races at over 100 tracks in 48 US states as well as in Canada, Mexico, and Europe. NASCAR has presented races at the Suzuka and Motegi circuits in Japan, and the Calder Park Thunderdome in Australia. NASCAR also ventures into eSports via the PEAK Antifreeze NASCAR iRacing Series and a sanctioned ladder system on that title. NASCAR has 75 million fans that purchase over $3 billion in annual licensed product sales. Plus, NASCAR fans are 3 times as likely to try and purchase NASCAR sponsors’ products and service and are considered the most brand-loyal in all of sports. And as a result, Fortune 500 companies sponsor NASCAR more than any other governing body.About Baristas Coffee Company: Baristas is a national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout the US. It currently produces and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the bestselling product in its category. Baristas also markets other coffee related products. Baristas gained mainstream exposure when it became the subject of “Grounded in Seattle” the reality show special feature which aired on WE tv. It has been featured nationally including during Shark Tank on CNBC with Front Montgomery, CNN, ESPN, Food Network, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Forbes Magazine, Modern Living with kathy ireland, Sports Illustrated, NFL Monday and Thursday Night Football with Megs McLean, and other notable media.

Baristas Coffee Commercial



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.