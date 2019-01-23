5 Steps for Game Day Party Success

/EIN News/ -- MISSION, Kan., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) Whether you have been planning for months or you’re inviting guests the day of, hosting a huge crowd on game day requires a bit more than RSVPs and a welcoming setting. Whether a “huge crowd” to you means five guests or 50, starting out with a plan can help make the day more enjoyable for everyone.



Photo courtesy of Getty Images





To help make your game day soiree a success, knowing which snacks are top picks for the event might make shopping a little easier. The experts at Frito-Lay North America conducted the inaugural U.S. Snack Index – a poll that surveyed Americans for insights on which snacks rose to the top for consumers this year – to share what guests want on game day.

Get Organized From Guests to Groceries

From sending invites to selecting the snacks you’ll serve, start by organizing your thoughts and writing down the details. For starters, create a guest list so you’ll know exactly how much food and drink you’ll need to buy and map out your grocery list for a stress-free trip to the store.

Game Day Setup

A picture is worth a thousand words, and you can rest assured many game day viewers will plan to share images of their spreads on social media. To make sure your game day setup is ready for primetime, start by decluttering your space, arranging furniture for ample seating and laying out the picture-perfect snack table so guests can reach for snacks, plates, napkins and utensils, with easy access.

Snacks for All

While it may be first instinct to feel like you need to cook crafty dishes and artsy snacks, that may not necessarily be important to game day guests. In fact, according to the index, nearly all game day party-goers will enjoy snacks during the competition, and 80 percent of viewers said they’ll eat either potato or tortilla chips. Chips aren’t the only thing to consider. Score big with your guests by picking the perfect pairings, like salsa for tortilla chips, which ranks as the most popular dip overall, or French onion dip, which is the most popular choice for dipping potato chips.

Encourage Fun for Everyone

Of course, the game is the reason for the party and the center of attention, but the fact is it’s possible not every person in attendance is a sports fan. By bringing out board games or cards and setting up tables in adjacent rooms, you can encourage a fun environment for everyone at the party. Plus, by creating a secondary station away from the TV, you’ll allow for non-sports conversation without upsetting the diehards.

Keep it Simple

Generally, game day watch parties are of the more laid-back variety. This no-fuss attitude carries over into party snack prep, as more than half of viewers surveyed in the U.S. Snack Index prefer to prepare simple recipes whether they’re hosting or attending. On top of laid-back snacks, more than one-third of consumers polled plan to simply put snacks in the closest bowl rather than planning out a social media-worthy snack table.

Find more survey details and snacking ideas at fritolay.com/snackindex.

Michael French

mfrench@familyfeatures.com

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/741a3066-e9c3-4837-a9d1-2fbdf05a3a02



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.