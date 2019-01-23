Smithfield Foods Donates More Than 30,000 Pounds of Protein to Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana

Kroger Joins the First Stop of Smithfield’s 2019 Helping Hungry Homes® Tour

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Smithfield Foods, Inc. and Kroger joined forces to donate more than 30,000 pounds of protein to Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana . Smithfield’s contribution was part of the company’s 2019 Helping Hungry Homes ® donation tour. Helping Hungry Homes® is Smithfield’s signature hunger-relief initiative focused on alleviating hunger and helping Americans become more food secure. The donation, equivalent to more than 127,000 servings, will help families fight hunger across Indianapolis.



Smithfield Celebrates the First Helping Hungry Homes® Donation of 2019 with Help From Kroger to Support Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana Through a Donation of More Than 30,000 Pounds of Protein For Hoosiers in Need.



Helping Hungry Homes





/EIN News/ -- “Our goal, much like Smithfield’s Helping Hungry Homes® program, is to lead the fight against hunger,” said John Elliott, president and CEO of Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana. “While our focus is local to the more than 260,000 Hoosiers who are facing hunger, Smithfield’s far-reaching and substantial impact on not only our communities, but those across the country, is always a welcomed relief and an especially wonderful way to begin the new year.”

Smithfield and Kroger representatives presented the donation to Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana at an event at the food bank this morning. Members of each organization discussed food insecurity in the local community and the significance of this donation, which will provide protein throughout the food bank’s service area, reaching food insecure individuals across more than 20 counties.

Leading up to the 5th Annual BaconFest, an annual event that celebrates pork-inspired fare from leading restaurants and chefs throughout Indianapolis, this donation aligns with Smithfield and Kroger’s continued efforts to feed local communities and raise awareness of hunger.

“We at Kroger deeply value this long-standing relationship with Smithfield, a company that truly aligns with our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™,” said Eric Halvorson, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger. “On so many levels, from hunger relief with donations nationwide to food festivals like the Indianapolis BaconFest this weekend, we continue to support one another to achieve this important and ever-evolving purpose.”

This is the first large-scale protein donation made by Smithfield to food banks across the country during its 2019 Helping Hungry Homes® tour. Since the program’s inception in 2008, Smithfield has provided more than 120 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster relief efforts, and community outreach programs nationwide.

“Smithfield’s social purpose is simple, yet impactful. We’re a food company, feeding people is what we do,” said Jonathan Toms, associate manager of charitable initiatives for Smithfield Foods. “We couldn’t imagine a better way to honor this purpose and celebrate the kickoff of our 2019 Helping Hungry Homes® tour than with a donation here in Indianapolis. The environment is overflowing with inspiration to feed our neighbors and we look forward to continuing our support of local communities across the country.”

For more information about Smithfield Foods’ Helping Hungry Homes® initiative and a list of upcoming donation events, visit helpinghungryhomes.com .

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world's largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan's Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook's®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly's®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus® and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana

On a yearly basis, hundreds of thousands of hungry Hoosiers depend on food and other critical grocery products provided by Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana. Gleaners supplies items to hunger relief agencies and schools throughout 21 counties in central and southeastern Indiana.

Gleaners was founded in 1980 and is a member of Feeding America the nation’s food bank network. Charity Navigator has recognized Gleaners as a 4-Star organization for six consecutive years, the highest rating for charity demonstrating fiscal management and accountability. Since its inception, Gleaners has distributed over 450 million pounds of food and critical grocery products through 562 hunger relief agencies, schools and community partners serving needy Hoosiers. In addition to food distribution to agencies, we serve our most vulnerable populations, seniors and children, through specialty programs such as the BackSacks: Weekend Food for Kids, School-Based Pantry, Mobile Pantry, Summer Meals for Kids, and Senior Hunger Initiative Programs. To learn more, visit www.gleaners.org .

About The Kroger Co.

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. We are nearly half a million associates who serve over nine million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site .

Media Contacts:

Dalton Agency for Smithfield

Jana Beasley

(904) 534-8568

jbeasley@daltonagency.com Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana

Sarah Estell

(317) 829-1765

sestell@gleaners.org Kroger

Eric Halvorson

(317) 579-8222

eric.halvorson@kroger.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff4ac0fe-f6b9-48ca-8483-aeceb1e80d51





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.