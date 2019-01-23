CORRECTING and REPLACING – Aurora Spine Announces New Patent for Its Minimally Invasive Spinal Implants Allowed by the United States Patent Office

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Aurora Spine Corporation (TSXV: ASG) please note that “Expendable Interspinous Device" has been changed to “Expandable Interspinous Device” in the first paragraph. The corrected release follows:

Aurora Spine Corporation (TSXV: ASG) announced today the issuance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) of United States Patent No. 10,143,501 entitled “Expandable Interspinous Device”. This new patent relates to Aurora’s family of minimally invasive spinal implants, bolstering the patents already issued to Aurora for its ZIP® family and its minimally invasive spinal technologies.



“Aurora is changing spine surgery, and we are thrilled that our patent has been issued by the USPTO. This patent further validates modern advancements of our minimally invasive spinal implants,” said Trent Northcutt, President and CEO of Aurora Spine, “and it maintains our ability to continue introducing advanced minimally invasive spinal technologies.”

“Our minimally invasive screwless portfolio provides spine surgeons with our ‘Patented’ ONE-STEP™ locking mechanism that eliminates the use of a set screw. The success of our Screwless Procedure™ is a testament to our dedicated focus on disruptive technology and our commitment to - Simplifying the Complex."

This is Aurora’s fourth issued U.S. patent. Aurora has several other U.S. and international patent applications pending directed to the ZIP system and its other minimally invasive spinal implant technologies.

About Aurora Spine

/EIN News/ -- Aurora Spine is an early stage company focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant market through a series of screwless, innovative, minimally invasive, regenerative spinal implant technologies. Aurora Spine continues to position itself at the forefront of spinal surgery procedures, focusing on minimally invasive spine surgery technologies. Aurora Spine is changing spine surgery by focusing on disruptive technologies following the Company’s commitment to – Simplifying the Complex.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Aurora Spine, including, without limitation, those listed under "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information" in Aurora Spine's final prospectus (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information in this news release includes information concerning the proposed use and success of the company’s products in surgical procedures. Aurora Spine cautions investors of Aurora Spine's securities about important factors that could cause Aurora Spine's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements included in this news release. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ unilaterally from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that the expectations set out herein will prove to be correct and, accordingly, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on these forward looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Aurora Spine does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Spine Corporation

Trent Northcutt

President and Chief Executive Officer

(760) 424-2004

Sarina Mason

Chief Financial Officer

(760) 424-2004

www.aurora-spine.com







