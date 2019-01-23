Purchasers of Dual-Ended Combat Arms™ Earplugs, (CAEv2) – Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Potential Class-Action Claims on Behalf of Purchasers of Dual-Ended Combat Arms™ Earplugs (CAEv2).

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating class-action claims on behalf of purchasers of the now-discontinued Dual-Ended Combat Arms™ Earplugs (CAEv2).In July 2018, the Department of Justice announced that 3M “. . . agreed to pay $9.1 million to resolve allegations that it knowingly sold the dual-ended Combat Arms Earplugs, Version 2 (CAEv2) to the United States military without disclosing defects that hampered the effectiveness of the hearing protection device.”The Department of Justice announced that "[t]he settlement . . . resolves allegations that 3M violated the False Claims Act by selling or causing to be sold defective earplugs to the Defense Logistics Agency. Specifically, the United States alleged that 3M, and its predecessor, Aearo Technologies, Inc., knew the CAEv2 was too short for proper insertion into users’ ears and that the earplugs could loosen imperceptibly and therefore did not perform well for certain individuals. The United States further alleged that 3M did not disclose this design defect to the military."Further, the Department of Justice announced that "[t]he allegations resolved by the settlement were brought in a lawsuit filed under the qui tam, or whistleblower, provisions of the False Claims Act. The act permits private parties to sue on behalf of the government when they believe that defendants submitted false claims for government funds and to share in any recovery. As part of [the] resolution, the whistleblower will receive $1,911,000."Purchasers of Dual-Ended Combat Arms™ Earplugs, Version 2 (CAEv2)If you purchased Dual-Ended Combat Arms™ Earplugs, Version 2 (CAEv2) and have questions or concerns about your potential legal rights, please contact Michael Yarnoff, Esq., myarnoff@kehoelawfirm.com, info@kehoelawfirm.com, (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, for a free, no-obligation legal consultation. Purchasers of Dual-Ended Combat Arms™ Earplugs, Version 2 (CAEv2) are also encouraged to visit Kehoe Law Firm's Dual-Ended Combat Arms™ Earplugs page Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.