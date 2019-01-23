Healthcare Finance Conference Will Focus on Using Technology to Improve the Patient Financial Experience

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Financial Management Association’s (HFMA’s) Revenue Cycle Conference will explore how technological innovation can improve the medical billing and payment process by streamlining it and making it less cumbersome and less prone to human error. The conference, “Imagine Tomorrow’s Revenue Cycle,” will be held on March 20-22 in Austin, Texas. It will offer healthcare providers strategies and tools that will enable them to design a frictionless patient financial experience. Best-in-class organizations and industry experts will address ways that technological innovation can improve revenue cycle performance as well as alter workflows, processes, roles, and responsibilities.



“At the end of the day, technology is just a tool,” said HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. “The challenge for finance leaders is to use promising new tools like artificial intelligence for the benefit of the people we serve, not to view technology acquisition as an end in itself. This conference puts it all in perspective and offers a path forward.”



General session topics at the conference include creating human connections with artificial intelligence and machine learning; using a technology-enabled revenue cycle to optimize performance; and setting the right goals to impact net revenue. Other sessions will address improving patient access through physician collaboration; combining artificial intelligence with automation to improve claims processing; and leveraging predictive analytics to drive change, among other topics.



The program features a variety of pre-conference workshops, general and breakout sessions, networking sessions, and facilitated table conversations. Attendees are eligible to earn up to 14 total Continuing Professional Education hours. Early bird discounts are available through February 14. This conference is designed for and limited to revenue cycle leaders from provider organizations; revenue cycle management team attendance is encouraged. For more information or to register, visit hfma.org/rcc



About HFMA The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) helps healthcare leaders achieve optimal results by creating and delivering education, analyses, and strategic guidance to address the many challenges the U.S. healthcare system faces today. Our diverse network comprises healthcare finance leaders working in all sectors of health care. Discover more at hfma.org/learn

Karen Thomas Healthcare Financial Management Association 708-492-3377 kthomas@hfma.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.