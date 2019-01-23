Wisekey Launches WISeID Human Browser as part of the #transhumancode Davos Initiative

Geneva, Switzerland - January 23, 2019 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN), a leading global cybersecurity, Blockchain and IoT company today announced that it launched WISeID Human Browser, an open source software that allows users to take full control of their own digital identities, based on a decentralized Blockchain using the central aspect of Web 3.0.

Through WISeID Human Browser, instead of logging into an application like twitter, Google Chrome, Safari, or Facebook, users can login into a personal, WISeID cryptographically authenticated browser they personally own.

WISeID Human Browser, an open source software audited by network participants and enabled by several types of biometrics, uses a decentralized digital identity acting as a "birth certificate" which is then embedded into existing browsers. WISeID Human Browser gives users the ability to control their identity and create the equivalent of a digital passport, able to build reputations across Web 3.0 and interact with economies without sacrificing privacy, value, or security. Providers of web services will require consent and authorization from users / owners of the Human Browser, who will then get paid with WISeCoin or any other valuable token for their consent.

WISeID Human Browser is based on a decentralized Blockchain where users act as peers (each user must download a copy of the Blockchain) and uses dual factor authentication technology to authenticate and then validate that users' original Identity or Attribute certifications have not been changed or misrepresented.

WISeKey launched WISeID Human Browser during The TransHuman Code Gathering of Mind event in Davos. The event offered exclusive insights from the world's premier authorities on the application of AI, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, IoT, and Robotics to TransHuman, education, employment, communication, transportation, communities, security, government, food, finance, entertainment and health.

The TransHuman Code Davos Gathering of Minds was hosted by Megan Alexander of CBS Inside Edition and brought together global leaders in technology, business, finance, government, academia and media.

You can download the app at www.wiseid.com

About WISeKey

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey Microprocessors Secures the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

