SBIR Research Grant Awarded to Leading Augmented Reality Firm, BANC3

BANC3’s Exciting Technology Developments Planned for U.S. Army

PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- BANC3 , a leading pioneer in the Augmented Reality (AR) industry, has been selected to receive the Phase II Small Business Innovation Research Program (SBIR) grant. The grant is given due to the success of BANC3’s United States Department of Defense (DoD) Phase I project. According to DoD, between 50-60% of applicants have received the Phase II SBIR grant.BANC3, continuing to push the boundaries, is using the SBIR grant to develop a Head Mounted Display (HMD) and AR software app for the U.S. Army and their Basic Rifleman Marksmanship training. This technology will replace the silhouette targets that are now traditionally used. The Augmented/Mixed Reality for Live Fire Ranges project will reduce maintenance and provide advanced training scenarios for the U.S. Army.The see-through AR prototype development will create realistic simulated human overlays for training. Not only will this technology replace standard silhouette models, it will simulate complex scenarios, including obscurants, different lighting settings to simulate night time, and genuine target behavior. The revolutionary technology will modernize Basic Rifleman Marksmanship (BRM) familiarization and training. BANC3’s development is poised to transform BRM with new training advancements including: real-time object recognition to address possible occlusion from the weapon sight and other objects, mounted helmet display optics and sensors small enough to avoid obstruction to the shooter’s head position and aim, and accurate head tracking to correctly place the simulated target position in the shooters field of view. BANC3’s AR resolution will also introduce a Location of Miss and Hit (LOMAH) system for BRM training.BANC3 is dedicated to improving the U.S. Army’s basic marksmanship training by utilizing computer controlled virtual entities. BANC3’s vision for AR technology includes the possibility for commercial applications to provide improved training for law enforcement, sports shooting, and commercial/private ranges. This AR technology can be applied to non-live fire activities, such as paintball and airsoft.About BANC3BANC3, a research/development & product firm, is headquartered in Princeton, NJ and was founded in 2000. BANC3 provides premiere Command, Control, Communications, Computer, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) services to the Department of Defense and numerous other government agencies. Employing 100+ employees, BANC3’s core business areas include Space Warfare products, Augmented Reality (AR), tactical Electronic Warfare missions, and unmanned systems technology including sensor payloads and data visualization.BANC3 recently unveiled its newly overhauled website, with up-to-date content, smooth design, and improved functionality. The new website can be viewed at the following address:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.