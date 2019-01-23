APT Systems Announces Refinery Partner for AUREX

SAN FRANCISCO,CA, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE --APT Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: APTY), announces on behalf of AUREX Trading and Recovery Inc., its wholly owned subsidiary, that it has contracted with a highly regarded US based refiner for its precious metal recovery needs. The recycling operation is focused on recovering precious metals and other valuable commodities buried within industrial and electronic waste.



The Company chose this refiner because it is highly capable and based in close proximity to Aurex’s warehouse in Pennsylvania, and will further provide us with logistical advantages over competitors. The facility provides state of the art recovery of precious metals from various types of scrap. The refiner is a Silver LEED certified facility by the Green Building Council (USGBC). All of these factors including a commitment to energy efficiency and environmental sustainability went into our decision making process for choosing the right refining partner.

“We’re excited to be expanded our base in Pennsylvania,” said Glenda Dowie, CEO of APT Systems. “We are continuing to negotiate with others and enter into agreements with the great suppliers in the area.”

AUREX Trading and Recovery is focused on opportunities that can be shown to demonstrably enhance the operations and cash flows of the small recycling partners it serves.

About AUREX Trading and Recovery Inc: Founded in 2018, this subsidiary has made its goal to help the recycling industry move society towards adopting our responsible ‘zero electronic waste in our landfills’ policy. AUREX is leveraging industry-leading technology to provide liquidity and pricing transparency to recyclers and the precious metals recovery industry.

About APT Systems Inc.: APT Systems Inc. is a financial technology company that is developing platforms, including trader access to proprietary charting tools, via the KenCharts application, and plans to launch its innovative trading application, Intuitrader. Verifundr is an escrow and payments platform and Tyrtrade is an interchange for minting and delivering Spera, a stable coin. Management also strategically reviews other compatible financial businesses which demonstrate strong growth potential. We are continuing our diligent search for software products and partners that would enhance our operations. Management launched its subsidiaries SNAPT Games, Inc. and RCPS Management, Inc. to further facilitate new products, acquisitions and long-term goals.

Disclaimer - Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements; projected events in this press release may not occur due to unforeseen circumstances, various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K and other filings made by such company. APT Systems, Inc (APTY) may opt to also disseminate information about itself, including the results of its operations and financial information, via social media platforms such as Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

On Twitter follow @APTYsys

Investor Information - http://AUREXtrading.com

http://www.aptsystemsinc.com/online-investor-kit-for-apt-systems-inc-apty/

Contact: Glenda Dowie, CEO at 415-200-1105 Emails: info@aptsystemsinc.com and info@aurextrading.com

