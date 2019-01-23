Global Gelatin Market Outlook 2017-2026 - Growing Demand for Gelatin from Cosmetics and Personal Care

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gelatin - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Gelatin Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.



Rising consumer preferences towards high-quality food products, growing demand for gelatin from cosmetics and personal care are some of the key propelling factors for the market growth. However, regulatory restrictions and concern over diffusion of pathogenic vectors through gelatine are some of the factors inhibiting the market growth.



Gelatin is a delicate, colourless, water soluble, transparent material with high molecular weight. It is a rich supply of protein derived from collagen present in animals. Gelatin is sticky semi-solid gel. Edible gelatin is the most general form existing that does not contain additives or preservatives. Non-edible gelatins are used mainly in cosmetics and photography.



Amongst application, food and beverage segment dominated the market due to growing demand for gelatine in cakes, cottage cheese, ice creams, whipped creams and cheese. Europe region is expected to register the highest market growth rate during the forecast period owing to the presence of dominant manufacturers and United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Belgium being the primary markets for gelatin consumption are propelling the growth of this region.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Gelatin Market, By Function

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Gelling Agent

5.3 Thickener

5.4 Stabilizer

5.5 Other Functions



6 Global Gelatin Market, By Raw Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cattle Bones

6.3 Marine

6.4 Bones

6.5 Bovine Hides

6.6 Pig Skin

6.7 Other Raw Materials



7 Global Gelatin Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 B (from lime-cured tissue)

7.3 A (from acid-cured tissue)



8 Global Gelatin Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Pharmaceuticals

8.3 Food & Beverage

8.3.1 Dairy Products

8.3.2 Desserts

8.3.3 Confectionery

8.3.4 Meat & Poultry Products

8.3.5 Othe Food & Beverages

8.4 Personal Care

8.5 Photography

8.6 Nutraceuticals



9 Global Gelatin Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Lonza Group

11.2 GELITA

11.3 Catalent Pharma Solutions

11.4 Weishardt Group

11.5 Rousselot

11.6 Eversource Gelatin

11.7 Nitta

11.8 Gelnex

11.9 Foodchem International Corporation

11.10 Sterling

11.11 ROXLOR

11.12 PB Gelatins

11.13 Trobas Gelatine

11.14 Italgelatine (S.P.A)

11.15 Lapi Gelatine Spa



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fkrb9l/global_gelatin?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Food Ingredients



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.