SmithGroup Expands Expertise In Senior Living Market; Hires Alexis Burck as Senior Living Studio Leader

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmithGroup, one of the nation’s leading integrated design firms, has hired Alexis Burck, AIA, NCARB, as the Senior Living studio leader in the San Francisco office. In this newly created role, Burck will partner with Senior Living strategist, Alexis Denton, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, to expand the firm’s current Health Practice expertise with an increased presence in the senior living market around the world.

Alexis Burck and Alexis Denton, SmithGroup









Burck brings more than 15 years of design experience to her new role, most recently serving as the director of the Senior Living and Wellness studio at SGPA Architecture & Planning in San Francisco. In that role she guided multimillion-dollar senior living projects all over the Bay Area for clients that included Covia, Northern California Presbyterian Homes and Services and On Lok. Burck’s work also includes multi-family affordable and market rate housing projects with several developers, including Resources for Community Development, and community clinics for LifeLong Medical Care and Ole Health.

Denton has been with SmithGroup since 2003 and has spent her career working to make a difference in the lives of the elderly. Her master’s degrees in architecture and gerontology make her uniquely qualified to address the needs of this market. In addition to serving on the AIA Design for Aging advisor group, she was also a member of the Building Design + Construction 40 Under 40 Class of 2017.

“The team of Alexis and Alexis gives us a dynamic duo that truly understands the needs of the senior living market,” says Wayne Barger, SmithGroup Health Practice director. “SmithGroup is an established leader in this market. Adding depth to our team of experts will allow us to continue to work with clients to innovate the future of senior living as this population continues to grow.”

As industry leaders in designs for the aging, SmithGroup has served as a trusted advisor to senior-living owners, operators and developers for more than three decades. Across the firm’s global network of offices, experts in gerontology, housing, urban design, mixed use and healthcare are brought together to offer clients a fully integrated approach to design and development. Notable domestic projects include The Trousdale, The Watermark at Napa Valley, Good Shepherd Cottage, the Saban Center for Health and Wellness, and Fran & Ray Stark Villa Assisted Living Facility. Zhongshan Park Continuing Care Retirement Community (Jade Tower) and Tianjin Memory Care (Friendship House) represent some of the firm’s work in China’s senior living market.

SmithGroup (www.smithgroup.com) is one of the world’s preeminent integrated design firms. Working across a network of 13 offices in the U.S. and China, a team of 1,300 experts is committed to excellence in strategy, design, and delivery. The scale of the firm’s thinking and organization produces partnerships with forward-looking clients that maximize opportunities, minimize risk and solve their most complex problems. SmithGroup creates exceptional design solutions for healthcare, science and technology organizations, higher education and cultural institutions, urban environments, diverse workplaces, mixed-use and waterfront developments, and parks and open spaces.

Attachments

Dave Whitman SmithGroup 313.442.8226 dave.whitman@smithgroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.