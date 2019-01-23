$5.3 Billion Feed Acidifiers Markets - Global Outlook & Forecasts 2017-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Feed Acidifiers - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Feed Acidifiers market accounted for $2.89 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $5.35 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are growing consumption of meat and dairy products and rising government aids. The increasing use of feed acidifiers to treat animal diseases creates opportunities for the market. However, increasing cost of feed acidifiers is restraining the market growth.



Acidifiers are known to sustain small portion of pH in the livestock reducing diseases and improving homogenous combination of the feed. They are also known to substitute the effects of few medications. Acidifiers are also originate to intensify congestion and microbiological balance in the nutrient and digestive tracts of livestock.



By Livestock, the poultry segment has estimated the considerable growth during the forecast period. The production of poultry is becoming more rigorous and vertically incorporated due to uninterrupted technological advancement. Demand for poultry is likely to rise in the future, particularly in developing regions.



By Geography, Asia-Pacific is projected the highest growth during the forecast period due to better consciousness among consumers about meat quality with respective to more meat consumption in the region. Rising necessitate for nutritional feed and ecological animal nutrition products, and management of feed operating price tag are also fuelling the market in this region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Feed Acidifiers Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Amino Acids

5.3 Antibiotics

5.4 Antioxidants

5.5 Carotenoids

5.6 Enzymes

5.7 Feed Enzymes

5.8 Herbal Products

5.9 Microflora Enhancers

5.10 Probiotics

5.11 Vitamins



6 Global Feed Acidifiers Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Sorbic acid

6.3 Propionic acid

6.4 Malic acid

6.5 Lactic acid

6.6 Formic acid

6.7 Citric acid

6.8 Other Types

6.8.1 Acetic Acid

6.8.2 Benzoic Acid

6.8.3 Fumaric Acid

6.8.4 Tartaric Acid

6.8.5 Butyric Acid



7 Global Feed Acidifiers Market, By Livestock

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Ruminants

7.2.1 Dairy Cattle

7.2.2 Beef Cattle

7.2.3 Other Ruminantss

7.3 Poultry

7.3.1 Breeders

7.3.2 Broilers

7.3.3 Layers

7.4 Aquaculture

7.5 Swine

7.5.1 Starter

7.5.2 Sow

7.5.3 Grower

7.6 Other Livestocks

7.6.1 Pets

7.6.2 Equine



8 Global Feed Acidifiers Market, By Form

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Dry

8.3 Liquid



9 Global Feed Acidifiers Market, By Compound

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Single Compound

9.3 Blended Compound



10 Global Feed Acidifiers Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Industrial

10.3 Agricultural



11 Global Feed Acidifiers Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Yara International Asa

13.2 Basf Se

13.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

13.4 Kemira Oyj

13.5 Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited

13.6 Novus International, Inc.

13.7 Kemin Industries, Inc.

13.8 Corbion Purac

13.9 Peterlabs Holding

13.10 Anpario plc

13.11 Elanco Animal Health, Inc.

13.12 Perstorp Holding Ab

13.13 Biomin Holding Gmbh

13.14 Impextraco Nv

13.15 Nutrex Nv

13.16 Jefo Nutrition Inc

13.17 Trouw Nutrition International B.V

13.18 Novozymes Adisseo France S.A.S

13.19 Addcon Gmbh

13.20 Evialis

13.21 Pancosma Sa

13.22 ADM Alliance Nutrition, Inc.



