$5.3 Billion Feed Acidifiers Markets - Global Outlook & Forecasts 2017-2026
Global Feed Acidifiers market accounted for $2.89 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $5.35 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are growing consumption of meat and dairy products and rising government aids. The increasing use of feed acidifiers to treat animal diseases creates opportunities for the market. However, increasing cost of feed acidifiers is restraining the market growth.
Acidifiers are known to sustain small portion of pH in the livestock reducing diseases and improving homogenous combination of the feed. They are also known to substitute the effects of few medications. Acidifiers are also originate to intensify congestion and microbiological balance in the nutrient and digestive tracts of livestock.
By Livestock, the poultry segment has estimated the considerable growth during the forecast period. The production of poultry is becoming more rigorous and vertically incorporated due to uninterrupted technological advancement. Demand for poultry is likely to rise in the future, particularly in developing regions.
By Geography, Asia-Pacific is projected the highest growth during the forecast period due to better consciousness among consumers about meat quality with respective to more meat consumption in the region. Rising necessitate for nutritional feed and ecological animal nutrition products, and management of feed operating price tag are also fuelling the market in this region.
