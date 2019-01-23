$265 Billion Fracking Proppants - Global Market Outlook & Forecasts 2017-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fracking Proppants - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Fracking Proppants market accounted for $72.35 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $265.81 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period.



Growing demand for energy and changing focus towards unconventional gas are some of the key factors propelling the market growth. However, high cost of ceramic proppant and contamination concerns are inhibiting the market growth.



Fracking proppant is a hard material used to seize open cracks in the wellbore which are generated by the procedure of hydraulic fracturing, providing a conduit for hydrocarbons to access the wellbore. Hydraulic fracturing involves the usage of a fluid mixture consisting of one or more additives, typically water as a base fluid and a proppant such as sand. The mixture is pumped into a well under pressure with the help of pumps at the surface to bring fractures in the target zone or the geological development.



On the basis of product, frac sand segment witnessed steady growth. Factors such as easy availability and low cost are favoring the growth of this segment. By geography, North America is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period due to increasing hydraulic fracturing applications in the United States, especially for shale gas and tight oil purposes, which had a positive impact on the demand for proppants.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Product Analysis

3.8 Application Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Fracking Proppants Market, By Fracturing Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Natural Induced Hydraulic Fracturing

5.3 Polylactic Acid Base Fiber Technology

5.4 Induced Induced Hydraulic Fracturing



6 Global Fracking Proppants Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Resin Coated Proppants

6.3 Ceramic Proppants

6.4 Frac Sand



7 Global Fracking Proppants Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Coal Bed Methane

7.3 Tight Gas

7.4 Shale Gas

7.5 Other Applications



8 Global Fracking Proppants Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Baker Hughes

10.2 Saint-Gobain

10.3 Mineracao Curimbaba Ltd

10.4 Momentive

10.5 Fairmount Santrol

10.6 Carbo Ceramic

10.7 Unimin Corporation

10.8 U.S. Silica

10.9 Preferred Sands

10.10 Atlas Resin Proppants LP

10.11 Yixing Orient Petroleum Proppant Co. Ltd

10.12 Fores Ltd

10.13 Hi crush LP Partners



