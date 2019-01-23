DVCon U.S. 2019 Offers Comprehensive, Compelling Technical Program

Panels will explore RISC-V and Deep Learning

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2019 Design and Verification Conference and Exhibition ( DVCon ) U.S., now in its 31st year, has much to offer attendees over the course of the four-day program including 39 in-depth technical papers, four tutorials, 25 posters, eight short workshops, two panels and a thought-provoking keynote address. The program is now available online and advance registration is available through January 28. DVCon U.S., sponsored by Accellera Systems Initiative , will be held February 25 – 28, 2019 at the DoubleTree Hotel in San Jose, California.



/EIN News/ -- “I think attendees will be very impressed by the depth and breadth of our technical program this year,” stated Tom Fitzpatrick, DVCon U.S. 2019 Technical Program Chair. “In addition to the key technical topics our attendees have come to expect from DVCon, we had many submissions on new topics this year that will be very compelling and beneficial to our audience. We’ll have two paper sessions on Portable Stimulus, as well as sessions on applying “Big Data” to verification, formal verification, hybrid verification environments and many other valuable topics. With two great panels on Deep Learning and RISC-V, there are many intriguing topics for attendees to choose from as they review the detailed program.”



“As in years past, the tutorials and short workshops cover a wide variety of topics,” commented Vanessa Cooper, DVCon U.S. 2019 Tutorial Chair. “There are sessions on UVM, Formal Verification, Portable Stimulus, Safety, and Machine Learning just to name a few. Conference goers will easily find multiple sessions of interest to attend.”



Program Highlights include:

Attendees will have an opportunity to socialize and meet with peers and experts in the design and verification community throughout the conference as well as during the Expo, which will be held Monday from 5:00pm to 7:00pm and Tuesday and Wednesday from 2:30pm to 6:00pm.

For the complete DVCon U.S. 2019 schedule, including a list of tutorials, papers, short workshops, panels, posters, sponsored luncheons and events, visit https://dvcon.org/agenda. To view the videos from the DVCon U.S. 2018 Accellera Day tutorials, visit http://www.accellera.org/resources/videos/ .

Visit https://dvcon.org/rates for more information on registration.

DVCon is the premier conference for discussion of the functional design and verification of electronic systems. DVCon is sponsored by Accellera Systems Initiative , an independent, not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating design and verification standards required by systems, semiconductor, intellectual property (IP) and electronic design automation (EDA) companies. In response to global interest, in addition to DVCon U.S., Accellera also sponsors events in China, Europe and India. For more information about DVCon U.S., please visit www.dvcon.org . Follow DVCon on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/DvCon or @dvcon_us on Twitter or to comment, please use #dvcon_us.

