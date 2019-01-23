P2Sample's JD Deitch Joins Women in Research (WIRe) Advisory Board

Technology-driven sample platform company's Chief Revenue Officer will serve as advisor to global non-profit organization

ATLANTA, GA, USA, January 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- P2Sample, an industry leader in technology-driven sample solutions, announced that its Chief Revenue Officer, JD Deitch, has joined the advisory board for global nonprofit organization, Women in Research (WIRe). The group, which champions diversity in the marketing research industry, has added Deitch and other new members to help guide WIRe’s increasingly global presence as well as the non-profit’s organizational and programming strategy.

Kristin Luck, Founder of Women in Research, noted that: “2019 was another record-breaking year for WIRe as we continued to illuminate the importance of diversity to the future of the market research industry through the expansion of our community, programming, and services around the world. The diversity of this year’s Advisory Board additions will be integral to our continued growth as a truly global non-profit.”

JD Deitch, based in Paris, France,is a 20-year veteran of the market research industry. He began his career client-side in financial services, then went on to hold senior global positions at The NPD Group and Ipsos. Prior to P2Sample, he held executive positions at AYTM and Bakamo.Social. JD is a frequent speaker and a thought leader in the insights industry as it evolves to tackle the challenges of the digital age. He has a Ph.D. in Political Science with Distinction from The American University and a BA from the University of Pennsylvania.

Three other advisory members also joined WIRe last week alongside Deitch: Alisa Hamilton, Founder of Harvest Insights in Atlanta; Begoña Fafian, Head of Knowledge and Insights at Coca-Cola WEBU in London; and Marion Elliott, Sales Director at Market Cube in New York. Advisory board member Christina Jenkins will be transitioning to emeritus status after having served a four-year term, as well as Fiona Blades after having served a two-year term. Blades will continue in her role as WIRe's New York event lead.

About Women in Research

Women in Research (WIRe) is a global non-profit that champions diversity in the marketing research industry, supporting events and educational programming across five continents. WIRe programming facilitates leadership, entrepreneurship, mentoring and other career development goals. WIRe’s mission is to foster inclusion and advance the contributions and voice of women and other marginalized groups in research, both for themselves and the greater good of the market research industry. www.womeninresearch.org



About P2Sample

P2Sample operates the market research industry’s most sophisticated sample and panel platform for clients seeking targeted respondents for consumer insights. P2Sample’s fully-automated platform programmatically integrates with hundreds of sample suppliers and allows efficient management of proprietary panels. This includes the industry’s largest panel companies, exchanges and marketplaces. In addition, the platform provides access to 50+ million deeply profiled and engaged consumers across 150+ countries. Featuring the industry’s only AI-driven fraud detection and respondent engagement systems, P2Sample’s technology works with a wide variety of methodologies, including traditional surveys; the latest in neuroscience and behavioral approaches; and online qualitative and video studies. For more information, visit www.p2sample.com or follow at @P2Sample



