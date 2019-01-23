Structured Cabling Market to Reach $10.68 Billion - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2013-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Structured Cabling Market by Product - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global structured cabling market is expected to reach $10.68 billion by 2023.



The rising number of data centers and the ever-increasing demand for technologies such as Wi-Fi, cloud computing, and IoT are pushing the need for standardized cabling solutions, such as structured cabling. Besides, the increasing need to cut down operational costs is fueling the demand for power-efficient cabling solutions.



Insights on market segments



Based on product type, the structured cabling market is categorized into copper cable, fiber cable, copper components, and fiber components. Of these, copper cable was the largest revenue contributor to the market in 2017. Copper cables commonly used in structured cabling include unshielded twisted pair (UTP), shielded twisted pair (STP), and foil-screened twisted pair (FTP). During the forecast period, the market for fiber cable and components is expected to grow at a faster pace, as compared to that for their copper counterparts. Growing demand for increased bandwidth, low attenuation, high security, and reliable networks is expected to drive the demand for fiber cable and components for structured cabling systems in the coming years.



On the basis of wire category, category 6 held the largest revenue share in the structured cabling market in 2017, followed by categories 5e and 6A. Category 7 is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market, during the forecast period. The 5e wire category will observe slow growth, during the forecast period, on account of its short life cycle and less efficiency. However, the decline of this category will be offset by category 7 wires.



Increasing need for simpler cable management structure is pushing the structured cabling market growth



Structured cabling makes cabling management simple, as its administration and operation require fewer technical personnel. In the current scenario, when every growing organization wants a hassle-free IT infrastructure, the demand for structured cabling is on the rise. It saves cost as well as time of business organizations, such as data centers. Besides, it is a more organized and standardized approach, as compared to patch cords. The standardization of connectors, and copper and fiber cabling further simplifies the planning and implementation of IT networks. Structured cabling standards also define a series of subsystems that facilitate design, installation, operation, and maintenance of IT networks.



Developing countries are providing ample growth opportunities to the market players



Developing countries of Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and Africa are creating ample growth opportunities for the players in the structured cabling market. The increasing number of data centers and the growing demand for high-speed internet networks have been spurring the market growth in these regions. Hence, countries such as China, India, and Brazil are expected to play a pivotal role in the growth of the global structured cabling market in the coming years.



Structured cabling market competitiveness



The competition in the structured cabling market is moderate, with the presence of a moderate number of players. With the evolution of next-generation technologies, such as IoT, market players are focusing on offering innovative products to cater to the demands of global customers.



Some of the key players in the structured cabling market are CommScope, Corning Inc., Panduit Corp., ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric, Nexans, Belden, and Furukawa Electric.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Product

4.1.1.1 Copper Cable

4.1.1.1.1 STP

4.1.1.1.2 UTP

4.1.1.1.3 FTP

4.1.1.2 Fiber Cable

4.1.1.2.1 MM Fiber

4.1.1.2.2 SM Fiber

4.1.1.3 Copper Components

4.1.1.3.1 Copper Patch Cords

4.1.1.3.2 Copper Patch Panel Ports

4.1.1.3.3 Copper Outlets

4.1.1.4 Fiber Components

4.1.1.4.1 Fiber Patch Panel Ports

4.1.1.4.2 Fiber outlets

4.1.2 By Wire Category

4.1.2.1 Category 6

4.1.2.2 Category 5e

4.1.2.3 Category 6A

4.1.2.4 Category 7

4.1.3 By Application

4.1.3.1 LAN

4.1.3.2 Data Center

4.1.4 By End Use

4.1.4.1 Telecommunication

4.1.4.2 Commercial

4.1.4.3 Government

4.1.4.4 Industrial

4.1.4.5 Others

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1 Inbound logistics

4.2.2 Design & development

4.2.3 Operation & implementation

4.2.4 Assembly & management

4.2.5 Service & maintenance

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Growing popularity of structured cabling among enterprises

4.3.1.2 Increasing number of product launches

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Increasing demand for bandwidth

4.3.2.2 Need for simplicity in cabling management

4.3.2.3 Emergence of IoT

4.3.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 Volatility in copper prices

4.3.3.2 High implementation and maintenance cost of structured cabling

4.3.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Unexplored markets across the globe

4.3.4.2 Increasing data center convergence

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Copper Cable Market, by Type

5.1.2 Fiber Cable Market, by Type

5.1.3 Copper Components Market, by Type

5.1.4 Fiber Components Market, by Type

5.2 By Wire Category

5.3 By Application

5.4 By End Use

5.5 By Region



Chapter 6. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. RoW Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Recent Activities of Key Players

10.2 Global Strategic Developments of Key Players

10.2.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

10.2.2 Product Launches

10.2.3 Partnerships

10.2.4 Geographic Expansions

10.2.5 Facility Expansions

10.2.6 Other Developments

10.3 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players



Chapter 11. Company Profiles



Schneider Electric SE

ABB Ltd.

CommScope Holding Company Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Panduit Corp.

Nexans S.A.

Belden Inc.

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Siemon Company

Legrand Holding SA



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gqqmdj/structured?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Telecommunications Equipment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.