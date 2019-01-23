$1.5 Billion Capnography Devices Market - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast, 2014-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Capnography Devices Market by Component - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast, 2014-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global capnography devices market size is expected to reach $1.5 billion by 2025, the market is mainly driven by growing prevalence of respiratory diseases, technological advancements, and rising government initiatives.



Based on component, the capnography devices marked is categorized into original equipment manufacturer (OEM) modules and others. OEM modules held the largest share in this market, accounting for 44.6% in 2017. The largest share is attributed to its ability of making etCO2 or CO2 monitoring simple and accurate, even in the smallest and most portable monitors.



On the basis of product, the capnography devices market is categorized into hand-held, stand-alone and multi-parameter. During the forecast period, the market is expected to witness highest growth for multi-parameter capnographs, with a CAGR of 19.5%. Multi-parameter capnographs can be integrated into the surgery patient, monitoring routine easily, and some devices can be used as pulse oximeters as well.



Based on technology, the market is categorized into side stream, main stream, and micro stream. Side stream technology is expected to continue holding the largest share in the capnography devices market in the coming years. It accounted for 53.7% share in this market in 2017. This is mainly due to the fact that, this technology is more comfortable for the patients, because the thin tubing that is connected with side stream capnographs is lighter and less bulky than a mainstream version.



Based on application, the capnography devices market is classified into emergency medicine, critical care, procedural sedation, pain management and others. During the historical period, emergency medicine was the largest application area of these devices, with 25.5% contribution in 2017. The use of capnography devices increases the safety of sedating patients in emergency departments.



During the forecast period, the capnography devices market is projected to witness fastest growth in APAC, with a CAGR of 19.7%. This is due to increasing need for efficient respiratory monitoring systems for treating respiratory diseases, supported by growing awareness, rising number of government initiatives, and increasing incidents of preterm birth in the region.



Moreover, increase in geriatric population, that is prone to various chronic diseases contributes to higher adoption of capnography devices in developing regions. Local presence of manufacturers and well-established distribution networks of major players in this region also supports the market demand. Various companies, including Schiller AG, and Medtronic plc, are distributing their products through distribution networks present in developing countries, such as China and India.



In order to increase market share, key players of the capnography devices industry are seeking partnerships and acquisitions to provide more effective solutions. For instance, in February 2018, Medtronic plc and Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN), an eight-hospital network in Northeastern Pennsylvania, announced a five-year strategic partnership with the aim to cover more than 70 major medical conditions and reducing the cost of care of 500,000 patients in Northeast Pennsylvania by $100 million. One of the programs aimed to reduce respiratory compromise related adverse events by making use of Microstream capnography technology.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Product

4.1.1.1 Hand-held

4.1.1.2 Stand-alone

4.1.1.3 Multi-parameter

4.1.2 By Technology

4.1.2.1 Side stream

4.1.2.2 Main stream

4.1.2.3 Micro stream

4.1.3 By Component

4.1.3.1 Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) modules

4.1.3.1.1 Infrared sensors

4.1.3.1.2 Others

4.1.3.2 Others

4.1.4 By Application

4.1.4.1 Emergency medicine

4.1.4.2 Critical care

4.1.4.3 Procedural sedation

4.1.4.4 Pain management

4.1.4.5 Others

4.1.5 By End User

4.1.5.1 Hospitals

4.1.5.2 Ambulatory care centers (ACCs)

4.1.5.3 Others

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Growing prevalence of respiratory diseases

4.2.1.2 Technological advancements in capnography devices

4.2.1.3 Rising government initiatives

4.2.1.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Wide-scale availability of inexpensive alternatives in emerging economies

4.2.2.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Product

5.2 By Technology

5.3 By Component

5.3.1 OEM Modules Market by Type

5.4 By Application

5.5 By End User

5.6 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Strategic Developments

11.1.1 Product Launches/ Approvals

11.1.2 Partnerships

11.1.3 Other Developments



Chapter 12. Company Profiles



Diamedica (UK) Limited

Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Co. Ltd.

Edan Instruments Inc.

Nonin Medical Inc.

Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Masimo Corporation

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Medtronic plc

Smiths Group plc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

