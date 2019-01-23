Amalgam Insights: Big Data, Science, Immersive Technologies, Personality to Drive Innovation in Learning and Development, Talent Management in 2019

Artificial intelligence, machine learning and more seen as disrupting the sector, improving employee performance, while reducing turnover

BOSTON, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report from industry analysts Amalgam Insights cites six emerging trends in the Learning and Development (L&D) and Talent Management landscape, saying that artificial intelligence (AI) can reduce training times by up to one-half, while helping to improve employee performance by up to 15 percent.



/EIN News/ -- Amalgam Insights research fellow Todd Maddox, Ph.D. authored the new report, saying, “corporate executives must prepare to integrate a variety of new techniques and capabilities into the workplace in support of psychological and brain science-based insights that will drive Learning & Development and Talent Management in 2019 and beyond.”

Maddox says immersive technologies may play a leading role at both large and smaller firms: he notes that a good virtual reality system for training now costs about $200, one-tenth of its cost several years ago. This, he says, “levels the playing field considerably,” adding that “immersive technology is leading to better learning and long-term retention or is saving significant business costs.”

Other insights from the new Amalgam Insights report:

The impact of psychology and brain science will continue to grow in L&D and Talent Management; independent research reveals that companies with effective training enjoy 25% higher profit margins;

Microlearning (a focus on a single idea with as little ancillary information as possible), coupled with scenario-based training, is emerging as a key trend in corporate learning;

More companies are learning to incorporate the value of employee personality in their training efforts. The report says “an accurate mapping of personality and incentivization onto learning tasks can increase learning accuracy and completion rates by anywhere from 10-40%.”

“Companies must move away from the ‘one size fits all’ approach to training,” Maddox says. “Focusing on the needs of employees and working to improve their people skills can lead to positive workplace environments that embrace diversity and are inclusive. Employees at all levels in these workplaces are more productive, engaged, satisfied and less likely to leave for greener pastures.”

