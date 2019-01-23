Cubic Telecom’s PACE platform powers connectivity in new e.GO electric vehicles

Cubic Telecom selected as the connectivity provider to electric vehicle manufacturer e.GO Mobile AG, delivering the ultimate connected EV experience for drivers in urban areas across Europe

DUBLIN, Ireland, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cubic Telecom , leading technology enabler for the automotive and IoT industries, today signed a contract with e.GO Mobile AG, the low-cost and customer-oriented electric vehicle manufacturer for short-haul traffic. Cubic Telecom will deliver a specialised electric vehicle (EV) connectivity solution to e.GO for its fleet in European urban areas.



e.GO Mobile will launch its e.GO Life model in 2019 with connectivity powered by Cubic Telecom’s PACE platform. The PACE advanced technical solution includes real-time monitoring and remote management functions and the synchronization of information in real-time from car to owner. PACE provides vehicles with secure connectivity to monitor important components such as battery levels, telematics and available locations for charging stations. Drivers of e.GO Life cars will join over 2 million other car owners already utilising Cubic Telecom’s PACE solution worldwide.

“Electric vehicles are set to secure a strong foot-hold in the future of driving. e.GO is forward-thinking and it is exciting to be part of the innovation involved in delivering such a sustainable solution to the market” said Barry Napier, CEO of Cubic Telecom. “The Cubic Telecom team has greatly appreciated working with e.GO’s scientific expertise and state-of-the-art electric technology. We are proud to be regarded as an influencer in the future of the electric auto industry and this project further expands our integration capabilities, demonstrating the diversity of Cubic Telecom’s PACE platform solution.”

Professor Gunther Schuh, CEO of e.GO Mobile AG said, “e.GO is proud to partner with a proven and trusted connectivity provider such as Cubic Telecom. By using Cubic Telecom’s new connected EV solution in our e.GO Life models, together we are driving progress towards offering always-connected e-mobility for environmentally-conscious drivers. EVs are set to become easier to maintain and cheaper to run in the long-term. As infrastructure grows to support EVs, benefits such as these are only set to increase.”

The pre-order fleet of the e.GO Life model is already sold out, echoing a movement towards a cleaner environment.

About Cubic Telecom

Cubic Telecom is a global connectivity platform company that offers mobility solutions that power connectivity for leading Internet of things (IoT), automotive, machine-to-machine (M2M) and mobile device companies across the globe.

As an expert in Connected Intelligence, Cubic Telecom enables global scalability with local connectivity anytime, anywhere in over 100 countries. Using its global PACE platform, Cubic Telecom creates connectivity where there was none available before, with a belief in the future of things - a future where everything is connected. This vision of interconnectivity will improve lives and make the world a more interesting and intelligent place to be. Clients which also believe in this work include Audi, Panasonic, Volkswagen, Porsche, Woolworths and Rakuten.

Based in Dublin Ireland, Cubic Telecom’s partners and customers include some of the world’s leading Fortune 100 global connected device manufacturers, solution providers and retailers. The company is privately held with over €75 million in funding by Audi Electronics Venture GmbH, Qualcomm, Valid, Enterprise Ireland and the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund, among others.

About e.GO Mobile AG

e.GO Mobile AG was founded in 2015 by Professor Dr. Guenther Schuh as a manufacturer of electric vehicles. On the RWTH Aachen campus, the 300 employees so far benefit not only from the trailblazer StreetScooter, but also from the campus's unique network of research facilities and its 360 technology companies. Agile teams work with a variety of low-cost and customer-focused electric vehicles for short-haul traffic. For serial production, e.GO Mobile AG is going into operation of its new plant in Rothe Erde, Aachen.

www.e-go-mobile.com

