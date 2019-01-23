Labor Voices: GM leaves workers’ futures uncertain

The focus of General Motors’ November announcement shutting down plants in Lordstown, Ohio; Hamtramck and Warren, Michigan; and Baltimore, Maryland shouldn’t be about money. It should be about people.

UAW Local 22, Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant electrician Paul Meszaros, of Dearborn, says, ‘We’ll work for heat right now,” as he joins others at a candlelight vigil at Hart Plaza, Friday evening, January 18, 2019. UAW and Canadian Unifor workers protest the projected closings of GM plants.

UAW GM members are dedicated and committed to making a great product, supporting the success of a company, and supporting a solid, prosperous community.

Unfortunately, that’s not how it’s playing out. UAW GM members are facing the disruption of their families.

