$833.1 Million Adhesion Barrier Market - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2013-2018 & 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adhesion Barrier Market by Product - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global adhesion barrier market is forecasted to generate revenue of $833.1 million by 2023, the market is mainly driven by rise in technological advancements, growing geriatric population, and rising number of surgical procedures.



The different types of products available in the adhesion barrier market are synthetic and natural adhesion prevention products. Synthetic category is expected to observe faster growth in demand, witnessing a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The growth is mainly driven by the increasing adoption of synthetic adhesion prevention products due to their cost-effective and bioabsorbable properties.



On the basis of formulation, adhesion barrier market is segmented into film, gel, and liquid formulations. Film formulation category held the largest share of more than 50.0% in this market in 2017, owing to increasing number of surgical procedures consuming film adhesion barriers due to their low cost and availability of safety and efficacy data for this formulation category in various types of surgeries.



Among the various applications, gynecological surgery was the largest application area in the adhesion barrier market, with more than 21.0% share in 2017, demonstrating a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. High risk of adhesion formation associated to post-gynecological surgeries has led to the increased adoption of anti-adhesive products among healthcare providers.



During the forecast period, adhesion barrier market in APAC is expected to witness the fastest growth, due to increasing medical tourism, and growing aging population that are more susceptible to injuries and fractures, which further contribute to the increase in number of surgeries. Additionally, major players as a part of their business strategies are investing in the untapped market of the region leading to its fastest growth.



With age-related chronic health conditions, the large pool of geriatric population in India and China continue to drive the adhesion barrier market growth. According to the World Population Ageing 2017 report, by the UN publication, in Asia, the number of people aged 60 years and above was approximately 549.2 million in 2017, and it is expected to reach 1,273.2 million by 2050. The demand for adhesion prevention products has also been increasing due to increasing number of road accidents in the region.



Major key players in the global adhesion barrier market are developing products with advanced features that are designed to prevent adhesions. For instance, Luna Innovations Incorporated is developing TissuCoat, a two-component system in which biopolymer solutions are mixed, upon application, to form a thin barrier on the tissue surface. The resultant hydrogel is blue in color, which enables visualization of the area covered during application. TissuCoat can be applied over irregular tissue surfaces and can protect injuries for 7-14 days, as it is slowly resorbed and cleared from the body.



Furthermore, in 2017, Actamax Surgical Materials LLC, a subsidiary of Koninklijke DSM N.V., received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to begin the pivotal clinical trial of Actamax adhesion barrier. Actamax adhesion barrier is a sprayable bioresorbable barrier that prevents the formation of adhesions, especially in laparoscopic and open surgeries. Thus, the development of various technically advanced products is expected to drive the growth of the adhesion barrier market in the future.



Some of the other key players operating in the adhesion barrier industry are Medtronic plc, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson, Getinge AB, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Baxter International Inc., C.R. Bard Inc., FzioMed Inc., MAST Biosurgery AG, and Anika Therapeutics Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Product

4.1.1.1 Synthetic

4.1.1.1.1 Hyaluronic acid

4.1.1.1.2 Regenerated cellulose

4.1.1.1.3 PEG

4.1.1.1.4 Others

4.1.1.2 Natural

4.1.1.2.1 Collagen- and protein-based

4.1.1.2.2 Fibrin-based

4.1.2 By Formulation

4.1.2.1 Film

4.1.2.2 Gel

4.1.2.3 Liquid

4.1.3 By Application

4.1.3.1 Gynecological

4.1.3.2 General/Abdominal

4.1.3.3 Orthopedic

4.1.3.4 Cardiovascular

4.1.3.5 Neurological

4.1.3.6 Urological

4.1.3.7 Reconstructive

4.1.3.8 Others

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Increase in the volume of surgeries

4.2.1.2 Increasing sports injuries

4.2.1.3 Growing geriatric population

4.2.1.4 Rise in technological advancements

4.2.1.5 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 High cost of adhesion barriers

4.2.2.2 Stringent regulatory requirements

4.2.2.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Synthetic Adhesion Barrier Market by Type

5.1.2 Natural Adhesion Barrier Market by Type

5.2 By Formulation

5.3 By Application

5.4 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 12. Company Profiles



Medtronic plc

Sanofi

Johnson & Johnson

Getinge AB

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Baxter International Inc.

C. R. Bard Inc.

FzioMed Inc.

MAST Biosurgery AG

Anika Therapeutics Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z5zdfk/833_1_million?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Wound Care



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.