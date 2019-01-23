Benevity Welcomes Eve Stacey to Executive Team as President

Former SAP Concur Executive brings expertise in scaling strategy and operations for global growth

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevity, Inc., the leading global provider of corporate social responsibility and employee engagement software, today announced that Eve Stacey will join its executive team as President starting February 4, 2019. In this role, Eve will lead Benevity’s Client Success, Sales, Marketing, International and Strategic Partnership functions.



/EIN News/ -- Eve joins the company most recently from SAP Concur where she served as global leader of go-to-market strategy and operations. Her teams launched eight new markets, led digital transformation for SAP’s customers, and drove scalability and productivity to grow adoption and achieve industry-leading retention of both clients and employees. Prior to this, Eve was Chief of Staff of the telco division at Microsoft. Eve graduated from Dartmouth and Harvard Business School and resides in Seattle, Washington.

“I’m delighted to join Benevity, where purpose is deeply rooted in the company’s mission,” said Eve Stacey. “At SAP Concur and Microsoft, I saw the engagement multiplier effect from team volunteering and creating opportunities for employees to do good through their employers. Benevity’s mission, coupled with my experience and enjoyment growing cloud platform businesses, makes this new role an ideal match.”

“With more companies recognizing the vital role of corporate ‘Goodness’ in building engaged workforces and purpose-driven cultures, Eve’s leadership, operational excellence and passion will drive Benevity into more markets, serving world-class brands,” said Bryan de Lottinville, Benevity Founder and CEO. “As our industry matures and businesses strive for greater purpose on a global level, market innovators who deliver on service level expectations with scale and impact are in short supply. With strategic investments from General Atlantic and JMI Equity, coupled with a top-notch management team, Benevity is poised to continue growing into the size and quality of company that our space needs and deserves. We’re thrilled to welcome Eve to Benevity.”

The addition of Eve Stacey as President builds on the company’s recent news announcing a new Chief Financial Officer, Kelly Schmitt . Kelly held CFO roles at Solium Capital, Inc and SMART Technologies, with experience across all areas of finance operations. Kelly brings almost 20 years of finance and capital markets experience to Benevity, along with a strong track record of leading dynamic businesses through critical growth milestones.

Today, Benevity’s client base is comprised of more than 550 global brands, who are taking advantage of the company’s market-leading cloud solutions to engage their employees and support the causes and initiatives they care about to make a difference in the world.

About Benevity

Benevity, Inc. , a certified B Corporation, is the global leader in corporate social responsibility and employee engagement software, including online giving, matching, volunteering and community investment. Many of the world’s most iconic brands rely on Benevity’s award-winning cloud solutions to power corporate “Goodness” programs that attract, retain and engage today’s diverse workforce by connecting people to the causes that matter to them. With software that is available in 17 languages, to an employee base of 10 million users around the world, Benevity has processed over 2.5 billion dollars in donations and 15 million hours of volunteering time this year to almost 150,000 charities worldwide.

