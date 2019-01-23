Pacifica Hospital Offers Tips on How to Stay Active

One way to cut back on a trip to the doctors is to live a healthy and active lifestyle in 2019. Pacifica Hospital offers tips on staying active.

SUN VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pacifica Hospital of the Valley has served the San Fernando community for nearly 3 decades with their state of the art 231-bed acute care facility. By providing healthcare to the local community, Pacifica is living out their mission to serve those who need it most, while providing 24/7 around the clock emergency care.By choosing to live healthily, you can start taking immediate steps that Pacifica Hospital of the Valley recommends to keep you out of the doctor's office, and living your best life in the new year.Pacifica Hospital of the Valley recommends taking stock in your life before making a plan to get healthy.Start with making check-up appointments with all of your doctors. It’s important to see where your heart is at and to do routine blood work to make sure you are in a good position to start living a healthy lifestyle and to ask any questions you might have to your doctor.It’s important to go to these visits at least once every 6-months to get a good baseline on how your overall health is doing.The next step is to take inventory of your daily activity. How much physical exercise are you getting in a week? This is a good place to start with where you might need to improve. Most health organizations recommend at least two and a half hours per week of moderate to intense aerobic activity to keep yourself in peak shape all year long. It’s also important to incorporate at least two days of muscle strengthening activities to keep your joints and muscles healthy over the long haul.Pacifica also recommends keeping an exercise journal to hold yourself accountable and to see the progress you make along the way. It’s important to keep a food diary as well so that you can monitor your diet while exercising and encourage yourself with the results. Holding yourself accountable to living a healthier lifestyle will help you keep your goals and realize your dream of living a healthier lifestyle in the new year.Keeping diaries are also a good way to remember how you are feeling overall and to take stock when you are not feeling well. This can be helpful if you suffer from anxiety or depression, keeping a diary of your diet and exercise can let you know what is working, and what needs improvement along the way.Pacifica also recommends making exercise fun as well. Hiking with friends taking dancing classes, or whatever it is that you enjoy, just making sure to have fun while you do it is key to continued success over the long haul.Pacifica Hospital of the Valley also encourages everyone to get plenty of rest when starting to live a new and healthy lifestyle. It’s important to remember to get 7-8 hours of sleep a night, and to continue to drink plenty of water as you increase your activity levels.Living a healthier lifestyle can be difficult, but it’s a challenge worth accepting and Pacifica Hospital of the Valley is here to encourage you along the way.To learn more about Pacifica Hospital of the Valley and to connect today, click here



