Aislelabs Announces Payment WiFi Feature

Aislelabs is excited to announce the ability monetize WiFi infrastructure investments with Payment WiFi

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aislelabs has upgraded their platform capabilities with Payment WiFi . Payment WiFi presents clients with the opportunity to increase revenue and considerably reduce infrastructure payback period. Payment WiFi allows clients to charge their customers when visiting a site for WiFi access based on duration, data usage, and bandwidth allocation.



Time duration is used to limit the amount of free access to a connected WiFi user. When the allotted time runs out, the customer is directed to the splash page to buy an access code for additional time.

Data usage limits enable sites to ask customers for a premium once the connected users consume the allocated data. As an example, users who are streaming videos or playing games online would consume a higher proportion of data.

Lastly, sites can limit the download or the upload speed of the WiFi. Users who want a superior WiFi experience then have the option of upgrading to a faster WiFi service for a charge.

Clients can easily set up paid WiFi plans and discount codes to create custom packages with various pricing tiers and different validity periods from within the Aislelabs platform. Clients can also set prices in their desired currency.

Aislelabs advanced retail analytics capabilities empower clients to create exhaustive reports in real time. The metrics can be broken down by date or period, site location, and user profile. Visualization using charts helps them keep a track of the revenue generated from the prepaid transactions. Aislelabs integrates natively with all major hardware providers, allowing clients to deploy Payment WiFi with ease.

Payment WiFi works alongside existing login options of Facebook, Twitter, email, SMS, and other popular social sites in the Aislelabs Connect WiFi marketing platform. In addition, it supports login based on hotel room number, last name, and one-time vouchers. Deep integration with PMS software automates the entire process to provide a seamless experience to visitors. Clients can create multi-channel marketing campaigns with email, SMS, and social posts for all login methods including the new Payment WiFi. Targeted digital advertising for select customer groups or rule-based marketing for real-time personalized communication is easily executed with the platform.

Aislelabs services numerous industry verticals including airports, retail, brands, coffee shops, cafes, restaurants, venues, hospitality, and shopping centres. To learn more about Aislelabs, visit their website at http://www.aislelabs.com or contact Aislelabs at 1 (888) 765-3645 or by email media(at)aislelabs(dot)com.

About Aislelabs Inc.: Aislelabs is a technology company offering the most advanced WiFi location marketing, advertising, and analytics platform in the market. They help clients build relationships with visitors and shoppers, marketing to them based on their behaviour inside brick-and-mortar spaces. Aislelabs technology empowers their clients to target audiences across all digital channels and create high-impact campaigns with measurable ROI.



