eSight Corp. Appoints Kevin Banderk to Chief Commercial Officer

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSight , creators of the world's most advanced sight-enhancing glasses for the visually impaired, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Banderk to the position of Chief Commercial Officer.



Prior to joining eSight, Mr. Banderk was an instrumental force in the development of the Canadian telecommunications industry for over fifteen years at TELUS, successfully leading a variety of growth, integration and strategic marketing initiatives across multiple business units and subsidiaries. Mr. Banderk is renowned in Canadian tech circles for having launched, developed and managed the award-winning Koodo Mobile brand, building it into the fastest-growing profitable wireless brand in Canada.

"I'm excited to join a Canadian startup that has always been driven by positive change, and I look forward to helping eSight make a genuine difference in the lives of visually impaired people worldwide," said Kevin.

Mr. Banderk will oversee Sales and Marketing from the Toronto office.

“Based on Kevin’s extensive background in creating and growing businesses with an innovative and creative approach, we believe he will make a remarkable contribution towards our goal of further growing eSight into an international leader for accessibility and vision technology,” said Brian Mech, President and CEO of eSight.

Founded in 2006, eSight continues to be an industry leader in the development of life-changing technology for the 441M individuals living with vision loss worldwide. For more information on how it can benefit you or someone you know, please contact an eSight Advisor by calling 1-855-8eSight (1-855-837-4448), by emailing Info@eSightEyewear.com or by visiting www.eSightEyewear.com .

About eSight

eSight is an organization with a simple but profound promise: To help people see the world, and change the world. A unique, patented and clinically-validated technology, eSight are electronic glasses which enable people with vision loss to independently see clearly, and carry out virtually all Activities of Daily Living. eSight is registered with the FDA and EUDAMED, and is inspected by Health Canada. It is available globally. Find us at www.eSightEyewear.com , Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

