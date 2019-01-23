Regency Management Services Selects SyncHR

Rapid Growth Galvanizes Company to Modernize Its HR, Payroll and Benefits Management

DENVER, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SyncHR , the leading all-in-one HR, Payroll and Benefits management solution purpose-built for mid-sized enterprises, today announced its newest client, Regency Management Services , a premier furniture retail management company with more than 40 retail showrooms across a five-state area.

“With the enormous success and growth that Regency Management Services was experiencing, it was the perfect opportunity to upgrade their HR systems,” said Pam Glick, chief executive officer at SyncHR. “Through SyncHR, we offer a modern HR solution that makes it easy for Regency Management Services to manage their continued growth, as well as help take their HR operations to a whole new level of efficiency and accuracy.”

With a rapidly expanding workforce comprised of approximately 1,450 employees, Regency Management Services needed a comprehensive Human Capital Management (HCM) platform to streamline processes and align their workforce data across their existing business systems. Purpose-built for mid-size enterprise, SyncHR provided Regency Management Services the automation, HR science and integration capabilities it needed to achieve its goals.

“Because we are a high velocity business with many moving components within our workforce, we needed HR technology agile enough to support our volume,” said Tracey Williams, vice president of HR at Regency Management Services. “SyncHR offered the support, technology and experience we were looking for in an HCM partner. Through the technology, SyncHR will help our HR department improve efficiencies to provide a world-class experience to our workforce.”

HR FOR THE NEW SPEED OF BUSINESS

Unlike most HCM solutions, which were originally designed before modern cloud computing, SyncHR was designed exclusively for the cloud and purpose-built for mid-sized enterprises. SyncHR also combines HR, payroll and benefits management within a single solution. This advanced approach provides greater data integrity and accuracy and eliminates data issues and extra manual administrative work.

One of SyncHR’s most unique and powerful characteristics is its ability to extend and connect HR data into other business systems. An advanced integration layer – which includes modern APIs, connectors and an enterprise-grade integration solution for IT – allows SyncHR clients to share HR and payroll data across systems automatically and in real time.

SyncHR’s modern design also means it can be implemented in a fraction of the time compared to traditional HCM systems. Whereas most implementations take six to 12 months to fully implement, SyncHR can be fully implemented within 90 days. Moreover, SyncHR is the only vendor to provide change management support and training as a standard component of the implementation process.

/EIN News/ -- About SyncHR

SyncHR is a next-gen Human Capital Management Solution purpose-built to help growing, mid-sized enterprises operate in the new era of HR where speed, intelligent automation, and HR science are key requirements for running a successful high-velocity business. Unlike legacy solutions built for a different era, SyncHR’s innovative design and patented technology allows our clients to operate at the new speed of business, see their workforce with new eyes, always know when things change, and make HR the heartbeat of their business ecosystem. To learn more, please visit www.synchr.com .

About Regency Management Services

Regency Furniture is a premier furniture retail brand that has served the Washington metropolitan area for nearly two decades. Originally founded and established as a family-owned business in 1999, they have experienced continual growth and expansion because of their amazing customers and outstanding products and services. As they grow, they strive to retain the most earnest aspects of their business, which includes providing all customers the kind of personalized and unique experience they would have at small businesses while at the same time having an abundance of different selections and items they can choose from. To learn more, please visit www.regencyfurniture.com .

