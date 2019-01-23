ReelTime Media Acquires Full Service Advertising Platform and Placement Agency Doyen Communications Including Clients

ReelTime Media Really Twins Explosion front montgomery vr biz award Front Montgomery Special Feature

KENMORE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReelTime Media (OTCPK:RLTR) has officially purchased all of the assets and clientele from Doyen Communications. http://doyencommunications.com/ The acquisition and transfer of all media assets has become final as of January first.Doyen’s advertising distribution platform is being utilized currently by such notable client’s as Hooters, Hard Rock Hotels, Taffer Hotels and Resorts, SeaWorld Adventure Parks as well as multiple direct response and Branding campaigns. The acquisition has also fueled the ability of ReelTime Media to expand the recently announced placements of Super Bowl advertising for Baristas Coffee Company (OTCPK:BCCI) promoting Baristas White Coffee. Some of our digital capabilities were covered in Forbes this week describing how the special set of ads will run throughout the day in and around the stadium before, during, and after the game promoting the national brand and will also include a special offer to send a 120-character message to Maroon 5, the halftime show headliner, via a digital platform that attendees can access on their phones.Doyen Communications is a full-service advertising placement agency and premium content creator publishing industry and audience specific news journals and web portals that develops, publishes and distributes industry, company, and consumer-based information and awareness. Over 30 individual publications serving a variety of industry sectors make up the Doyen Communications portfolio. Doyen Communications is a full-service advertising placement agency serving the research, campaign development and placement needs of both brand and direct response advertisers. Some notable clientsBarry Henthorn CEO Stated: “This is a very major milestone for ReelTime that is already having a tremendous impact on our revenues and access to additional media. The clientele, industry connections, and media inventory that has been developed at Doyen is now part of the growing ReelTime Media group. Our capabilities and ability to generate revenue as a full-service media placement agency coupled with Doyens publications and our existing media properties and our Super Bowl ad placements is transforming ReelTime almost overnight.”ReelTime is in the process of building out its website www.reeltime.com to allow it to serve not only the ReelTime Media side of the business but the ReelTime Vr side as well. sAbout Doyen Communications: We offer a complete suite of media planning tools, response analytics and campaign development services to research and identify core targets, plan the media insertion calendar, implement the placement and Monitor results. All utilizing an inventory acquisition model that provides extremely discounted rate structures to extend the value of your campaign placements and lower your cost structures.About ReelTime Media: ReelTime Rentals, Inc. DBA ReelTime VR www.reeltime.com is a publicly traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTCPK:RLTR). ReelTime is in the business of developing, producing and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have end to end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime Currently produces three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book “It Was Always Me – Edwards Edwards the most Prolific Serial Killer of all time Which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com Contact:ReelTime VRBarry Henthornceo@reeltime.com

