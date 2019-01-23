Welcome to the 2019 AVN Expo

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2019 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo (AEE) presented by MyFreeCams.com (MFC), the number one live webcam community for adults, is ready to open its doors and host the largest adult entertainment trade and fan show in the world. AEE will be held at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, January 23-26. The 2019 AVN Novelty Expo (ANE) presented by Satisfyer & Satifyer Men will be held January 23-25 and the 36th annual AVN Awards Show presented by MyFreeCams will be held at The Joint inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Saturday night, January 26th.



The 2019 AVN Expo will increase in size from last year’s show, which brought together over 600 adult stars, 350 exhibitors showcasing their products and services. AEE has put together 15 unique parties (including the Girlfriends Films’ 18th Anniversary Party on Wednesday, January 23rd, 2019 at the spacious Vanity Nightclub inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, and the return of the infamous LATATA Porn Star White Party on Friday, January 25th, 2019 at the Vanity Nightclub inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino), numerous networking events for industry professionals to have quality face time together, and a plethora of educational programs and seminars designed to educate those getting into the industry what it takes to grow and succeed.

AEE will host The Lair, with Mistress Cyan, which will occupy the upper level of The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas. The Lair will open Wednesday, January 23rd, 2019, through Saturday, January 26th, 2019. Fan tickets are available for purchase at https://aee19.eventbrite.com/. The Lair is the Kink/Fetish/BDSM area of the expo that features vendors and exhibitors, live demos and an interactive area for those who are looking to experience "the spicier things in life". The 2019 show will have a more expansive dungeon space, increasing the amount exhibitors, demos, featured performers and seminars from previous years.

In a new change for the AVN Adult Entertainment Expo, the Internext Expo will now take place concurrently with AEE and the AVN Novelty Expo (ANE). The new dates for the Internext Expo are Tuesday-Friday, January 22-25, 2019. The date change means greater value to Internext attendees, who gain access to both AEE and ANE.

Called “the CES of sex toys” by Wired Magazine, the 2019 AVN Novelty Expo (ANE) will bring together the biggest companies in the adult toy and novelty space who will present and show off their latest products during the expo. ANE will be exclusive to trade badges only from January 23rd through January 25th, 2019. The 10th Annual “O” Awards will take place on January 24th to celebrate the best of the best from the pleasure products segment of the adult industry. The ceremony is scheduled for 9 p.m.

The 2019 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo sets the stage for the 36th annual AVN Awards Show, which will be held Saturday, January 26th, 2019 at The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas. The annual AVN Awards Show is the premier gala of adult video and recognizes titles, individuals, and companies for contributions to and excellence in the industry. Please note that a separate ticket is required for admission to the AVN Awards Show.

The event schedule is as follows:

Internext January 22 – 25, 2019 AEE January 23 - 26, 2019 ANE January 23 - 25, 2019 AVN Awards January 26, 2019

All facts and information about the largest adult entertainment expo and award show in the world are located at https://adultentertainmentexpo.com.



To exhibit or sponsor the 2019 AVN Show, please contact our sales team at aeesales@avn.com or (818) 718-5788.

AEE Press and media contact:

Brian S. Gross | BSG PR | 818.340.4422 | brian@bsgpr.com | @bsgpr

AVN Awards Press and media contact:

Sue Procko / SPPR / 424-222-7301 / sue@theprockogroup.com / @SPPRinc











