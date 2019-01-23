CiBO Technologies Appoints Daniel P. Ryan as Chief Executive Officer

/EIN News/ -- Cambridge, Mass., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CiBO Technologies, a science-driven software company that models and simulates agricultural ecosystems, has appointed Daniel P. Ryan to the role of chief executive officer. Founded in 2015 by Flagship Pioneering, CiBO’s platform blends science, data, and software to help companies unlock previously unattainable outcomes in agriculture.



“Dan has a successful track record of taking young, early-stage companies and growing them into large, enterprise organizations,” said Robert Berendes, Ph.D., chairman of CiBO’s board of directors. “CiBO has been expanding steadily for years, and we’re at an exciting inflection point in the company’s lifecycle. We’re pleased that Dan has joined the team, and we look forward to working with him to continue to build and expand on CiBO’s unique platform and vision.”



An over 25-year veteran of the software industry, Mr. Ryan has worked across diverse verticals in leadership roles. He brings to CiBO a deep and broad skill set, including product and market strategy, sales and marketing, and business development. Prior to joining CiBO, Mr. Ryan held leadership positions in several industry-leading companies, including: CEO of RedBrick Health, a leading health engagement and wellbeing company that was acquired by Marlin Equity Partners; CEO of Secure Computing, a public security software company that was acquired by McAfee; and President and COO of Stellent, a public enterprise content management software company that was acquired by Oracle. He also held executive roles at McAfee and Oracle following the acquisitions. Since 2013, Mr. Ryan has served as chairman of Absolute Software, a public security software company.



“Agriculture is the largest and least digitized industry in the world. The team at CiBO has done great work and developed a unique, compelling platform that delivers excellent insights and value to players across the food and agriculture continuum,” said CiBO Technologies’ Chief Executive Officer Daniel Ryan. “I’m thrilled to be joining the team and I look forward to advancing CiBO’s next phase of growth and opportunity.”



About CiBO Technologies

CiBO Technologies combines science and software to solve some of our planet's most important challenges—from food security to resilience. Our proprietary software platform models and simulates complex agricultural ecosystems for any crop and any scenario around the world, providing unique opportunities for customers to accelerate R&D, optimize crop production and use, improve sustainability and reduce waste. Founded by Flagship Pioneering and backed by investors such as Generation Investment Management and Founders Fund, CiBO Technologies' solutions are built on robust modeling, simulation and analytics capabilities which are validated in more than 150 peer-reviewed publications. www.cibotechnologies.com





