Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Update on Agreement with CBD Life

DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: RMHB), a fully reporting lifestyle brand management company specializing in high-quality health and wellness products, announced today an update on the Company’s agreement with CBD Life, a subsidiary of RCH Grupo.

On December 28, 2018, the Company received the first purchase order and deposit from CBD Life for an initial test run of 2,000,000 cans of Rocket High, California Lemonade and California Black Tea. On January 15, 2019, representatives of CBD Life, including their Board Members, Chief Operating Officer, Investor Relations Director, and Director of Business Development, met with Rocky Mountain High Brands Officers at their Corporate Headquarters in Dallas. The purpose of the meeting was for the representatives to gain an understanding of Rocky Mountain High’s status on the first purchase order for CBD Life and to set expectations for purchase orders to follow throughout the remainder of 2019.

Michael Welch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rocky Mountain High Brands, stated, “While CBD Life representatives were in our offices, reporters for Univision Television Network interviewed Officers of CBD Life for a story regarding the significance of CBD Life being granted the only permits for CBD-infused beverages for the entire country of Mexico and the exclusive agreement between CBD Life and Rocky Mountain High Brands. Univision Dallas videos are often shared across the Univision global network. The following clip was filmed the day of the interviews:

https://youtu.be/OOgosAYjwUA

The Univision story will air in February, after the reporters film the first production run of Rocket High, California Lemonade and California Black Tea beverages for CBD Life.”

As of January 22, 2019, the Company has:

Established the required separate bank account per our Master Manufacturing Agreement .

. Entered into a five-year co-packing agreement with Optimus Fulfill, LLC in Coppell, Texas.

in Coppell, Texas. Ordered aluminum cans for the production run.

Ordered labels for the production run.

Ordered packaging materials for production.

Ordered standard ingredients for the production run.

Ordered the specialty ingredients for the production run, including CBD.

Currently, the production run is scheduled. The finished beverages will be delivered to CBD Life immediately after production.

About Rocky Mountain High Brands: ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH BRANDS, INC., (RMHB) is a publicly-traded, lifestyle brand management company that markets “good for you” products to health-conscious consumers.



We are committed to empowering, motivating and inspiring healthy lifestyle habits that create a positive impact on everyday people. We reach those people with our brand messages and change people’s lives with our products. Our products inspire people to choose wellness and healthy lifestyles.



Our mission is to help people live more productive and healthier lives.



The Company currently markets a naturally flavored hemp-infused functional beverage under the name Rocky Mountain High. RMHB also bottles and distributes a naturally high alkaline spring water under the name Eagle Spirit Spring Water. In March 2018, the Company launched its HEMPd product line, which currently consists of CBD-infused topicals and nutraceuticals. The Company introduced a line of HEMPd CBD-infused functional beverages in the fourth quarter. The Company acquired FitWhey, a unique water-based protein drink that is naturally sweetened, flavored and colored that combines the highest quality whey protein isolate with caffeine. RMHB continues to be innovative through R&D and bringing new products to market.



Our vision is to create and sell “good for you” products that touch people in fun, unique and relevant ways.

For interested investors, our stock symbol is RMHB.



For corporate information, please visit: RockyMountainHighBrands.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rockymountainhighbrands?fref=nf

Investors Hangout: http://investorshangout.com/Rocky-Mountain-High-Brands-Inc-RMHB-69150/

Investors Hangout is the only authorized Investors blog page for Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc.

Safe Harbor Act: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Contact:

Michael Welch, President and Chief Executive Officer

michael@rockymountainhighbrands.com

Investor Relations:

David Seeberger, Vice President and General Counsel

Phone: (972) 833-1585

Fax: (214) 593-5617

david@rockymountainhighbrands.com

