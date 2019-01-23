Genius Brands International, Inc. Issues Shareholder Letter

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Brands International, Inc. “Genius Brands” (NASDAQ: GNUS), the global brand management company that creates and licenses multimedia entertainment content for children, released a letter to shareholders from Chairman & CEO Andy Heyward. The complete letter follows:



Genius Brands International’s Rainbow Rangers premiered successfully on Nick Jr. on Nov. 5. For the past 10 weeks, the series has grown its viewership weekly, and with the most recent premiere episode on Sunday, Jan.13, viewership has more than doubled in each of the three key demos - Girls 2-5, Kids 2-5, and Kids 2-11.





RAINBOW RANGERS NIELSEN RATINGS FOR

WEEK 10 CONTINUE TO GROW



Dear Genius Brands International Shareholders:

/EIN News/ -- The Rainbow Rangers’ Nielsen ratings from the most recent week of Jan. 13 were just received, and once again this week, the viewership numbers continue to grow. Nielsen Ratings, Total Viewers, and Retention are the key metrics by which success is measured.

• Kids 2-11

• Kids 2-5

• Girls 2-5 ratings went up

ratings went up

ratings went up • Kids 2-11

• Kids 2-5

• Girls 2-5 total viewers went up

total viewers went up

total viewers went up • Kids 2-11

• Kids 2-5

• Girls 2-5 retention went up

retention went up

retention went up

Retention is an all-important metric, because it shows whether or not we have been able to hold onto our audience. Nick Jr., in working to maximize their schedule, has replaced our lead-in show Shimmer and Shine, with a different and stronger series Sunny Day. Retention of audience from Sunny Day continues to be full, and we continue to grow viewership from the audience that was delivered to us .



In actual numbers , our key demographics include:

Our Kids 2-11 viewers went up from 221,000 last week to 259,000 this week!

this week! Our Kids 2-5 viewers went up from 168,000 last week to 172,000 this week!

this week! Our Girls 2-5 viewers went up from 87,000 last week to 94,000 this week!

this week! In addition, there was significant numbers of parental ‘co-viewing.’

Since Rainbow Rangers' successful premiere 10 weeks ago on Nov. 5, the series has grown its viewership weekly so that on this most recent premiere episode Sunday, Jan.13, we have more than DOUBLED the viewership in each of our three key demos - Girls 2-5, Kids 2-5, and Kids 2-11.

It would be hard to deliver better news.

Some of our shareholders have asked, ‘Why are Nielsen ratings so important?’ The answer is simple. Nielsen ratings are the only universally recognized audience measurement service. Not only do advertisers rely on Nielsen to know whether a show is successful and being seen or not, but more importantly for Genius Brands purposes, so do CONSUMER PRODUCT LICENSEES AND RETAILERS. When a show is successful in the ratings, an appetite is created for the consumer products based on the show’s characters.

When the Rainbow Rangers products enter the marketplace, the strong television ratings stimulate the appetite for the products.

And it’s those hundreds of products, with online distribution commencing this Spring, and retail following shortly thereafter, which create high margin royalty revenues and earnings for Genius Brands.

When a show like Rainbow Rangers gains traction, it is both exciting and gratifying. Our key metrics have grown steadily since we launched the show in November and we will be receiving ratings sporadically from now on. I will of course continue to provide insight to you as the show continues to grow and as consumer products start to be sold in the latter half of 2019.

For those of you who have not yet seen the series, below is a link to the most recent premiere episode entitled Case of the Missing Class Pet / Bee Safe, which ran last Sunday, Jan.13.

RAINBOW RANGERS – “Case of the Missing Class Pet” and “Bee Safe”

Enjoy!!!

Sincerely,

Andy Heyward

Chairman & CEO

Genius Brands International, Inc.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this notice constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning o the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), not limited to Risk Factors relating to its patent business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations

Porter, LeVay and Rose

Michael Porter

T: 212-564-4700

mike@plrinvest.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d7223860-0608-435c-93e5-6adbbc8953e9







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.