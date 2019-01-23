Top Law Firms Increasingly Turn to iManage for Need-to-Know Security

iManage Security Policy Manager provides scalable security policy management as ILTA survey indicates number of firms using need-to-know security jumps 500 percent

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage , the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, today announced that law firms are increasingly viewing need-to-know security as an indispensable aspect of their operations, leading them to seek out products like iManage Security Policy Manager .



/EIN News/ -- According to a recent ILTA technology survey, the percentage of law firms that are operating with need-to-know security as their default model increased five-fold from 2017 to 2018. Additionally, data gathered at two 2018 ILTA events found that 40 percent of attendees expect to adopt need-to-know security as the default for new matters in the next 12 months and a further 32 percent expect to adopt need-to-know in the near future.

iManage Security Policy Manager supports this growing shift towards need-to-know security by managing global security policies at scale, without affecting document management system performance – enabling firms to meet today’s modern security threats and increasing client demands, without sacrificing organization productivity.

New features in the latest release of Security Policy Manager streamline support and administration. Support for Aderant Expert has been added, along with an extensibility capability using a SQL Server agent. New reporting capabilities allow help desk operators to quickly field questions and provide answers about end user access to different matters.

“The ongoing innovation and evolution of Security Policy Manager convinced us to focus our need-to-know security efforts on the iManage platform,” said Jim Darsigny, Chief Information Officer, Brown Rudnick. “Security Policy Manager gives us a modern responsive user interface that ensures multiple security policies – including need-to-know access, matter segregation and conflicted user exclusions – can easily be managed and monitored, providing comprehensive protection across all our systems.”

“Law firms are working with very sensitive and confidential information on behalf of their clients and they need products to protect it,” said Ian Raine, Vice President of Product Management, Security and Information Governance, iManage. “Security Policy Manager provides those capabilities at scale, allowing firms to readily embrace the need-to-know security model that more and more clients are demanding for their privileged content.”

About iManage

iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining artificial intelligence, security and risk mitigation with market leading document and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,000 organizations in over 65 countries – including more than 2,000 law firms and 500 corporate legal departments – rely on iManage to deliver great client work – securely.

