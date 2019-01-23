Arrcus Enables 400 Gigabit on Networking Switches

New ArcOS Capabilities Expand Options for 5G and Hyperscale Cloud Deployments

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrcus, a leading provider of the software that powers network infrastructure and its transformation for the interconnected world, announced ArcOS® support on multiple 400GbE and high-density 100GbE switching platforms, an industry-first for open networking, optimized for 5G and hyperscale cloud environments. This allows both service providers and enterprises to use advanced open, microservices-based networking software to build massive, scale-out cloud networks serving the exploding video, mobile, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, next-generation IoT, and storage-based workloads.

Following the groundbreaking production release of ArcOS® on StrataXGS® Trident 3 and StrataDNXTM Jericho+ based solutions, Arrcus is delivering yet another milestone by supporting Broadcom’s StrataXGS® Tomahawk® 3 silicon, with platforms from multiple ODM vendors, featuring 32 ports of 400G (1 RU) and 128 ports of 100G (4 RU). ArcOS provides the industry’s best-in-class open networking software on a broad range of best-in-class hardware options from these vendors. This unique combination enables support of new use cases including:

Hyperscale data center IP fabrics for deep learning workloads

Massively distributed and inter-connected edge data centers in telco cloud environments (PoPs, central offices, edge computing clusters, etc.) as 5G networks roll out

Flatter topology of high-radix, low-latency storage environments using high-density 100G and 400G interconnects

“Immersive, data-intensive applications demand major advancements in network-bandwidth, scale-out performance, and convergence latency. To meet this explosive growth, our customers are looking for faster, smarter, and better networking solutions,” said Devesh Garg, Co-founder and CEO, Arrcus. “ArcOS delivers all of these and our rapid support of Tomahawk 3-based platforms unlocks elastic, open networking, standards-based solutions for building flatter, high-density data center fabrics.”

ArcOS is the industry’s first independent network operating system to support Tomahawk 3-based platforms to address the ultra-high bandwidth and low latency needs of hyperscale and 5G network operators. With its feature-rich, resilient control plane, ArcOS can now take advantage of on-chip improvements in L3 routing and deep-packet buffering to deliver the massive performance needed to scale out bandwidth-hungry, distributed cloud applications.

“With our flagship 12.8Tbps StrataXGS Tomahawk 3 Switch silicon anchoring the current wave of 100GbE and 400GbE cloud network deployments, we are pleased to work with Arrcus to enable their differentiated ArcOS solution”, said Ram Velaga, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Switch Products, Broadcom. “The combined platform addresses the need for flatter, cost-effective, highly resilient networks with lower end-to-end latency while delivering massive bandwidth for distributed, data-intensive applications.”

Key features enabled on these platforms include:

Faster network speeds - 12.8 Terabits/sec line-rate switching (2X the performance compared to previous generation)

4X increase in port density compared to existing 100G switches

Larger switching and routing databases with improved convergence times at global mega-data-center scale

New high-performance shared buffering and congestion control architecture to reduce tail latencies for AI and machine learning workloads

Traffic-aware scheduling for elephant flow detection and re-prioritization

Enhanced ECMP hashing and dynamic load balancing to optimize performance in cloud and HPC environments

Comprehensive ArcOS feature support with in-built automation and real-time visibility

QSFP-DD optic support for 50G/100G/200G and 400G speeds with flexibility to support other optics alternatives per market demand

In this zettabyte internet traffic era, the highly scalable and elastic ArcOS architecture is optimized to meet the demands for higher bandwidth by cloud service providers allowing them to build high-capacity network fabrics. ArcOS also offers differentiated streaming telemetry capabilities and its standards-based OpenConfig APIs allow seamless integration into existing orchestration or telemetry systems.

Industry Quotes

Research and Global Information Providers

Cliff Grossner, Ph.D., Senior Research Director and Advisor, Cloud and Data Center Research Practice, HIS Markit:

“In our discussions with communication and cloud service providers, we continue to hear about the unfilled need for a hardened, unbundled network operating system that can be used with different Ethernet networking hardware. At the same time, the demand for low-latency high-performance networking continues to accelerate, with 100GE in its fast growth phase and 400GE starting to ship in 2019 and expected to be near 2 million ports shipped in 2022. Having a hardened, unbundled network operating system that supports 400GE as discussed in this announcement answers an important market requirement and opens the door to increased adoption of open networking, which will continue to drive innovation.”

Hardware Solution Providers and ODMs

Mark Pierpoint, Senior Vice President, President, Ixia Solutions Group, Keysight Technologies:

“400G is quickly becoming the new standard for high-speed networking. Keysight’s ethernet test market leadership delivers the highest-density 8-port 400G test solution, the AresONE, featuring the industry’s most advanced hardware and software. We are pleased to partner with Arrcus to enable their customers to adopt 400G.”

Steven Dorwart, Vice President, Connectivity & Cloud Solutions, Celestica:

“We are pleased to partner with Arrcus as the next revolution in data center networking becomes a reality. With 400G deployments taking centerstage, Arrcus continues to push the boundaries on high-performance networks. The innovative, automation-centric ArcOS software, combined with Celestica’s 400G platform, further enables customers to scale out their distributed applications.”

George Tchaparian, CEO, Edgecore Networks:

“Edgecore Networks is pleased to work with Arrcus to deliver the next generation of open network solutions for both high-capacity data center fabrics and service provider networks. The support of ArcOS on Edgecore’s industry-leading 100GbE and 400GbE OCP-Accepted TM switches enables network operators to dramatically increase their network capacities while optimizing power and cost efficiency.”

Availability

The ArcOS high-density 100G and 400G platforms based on StrataXGS Tomahawk 3 will be generally available in Q2’19.

Additional Resources

About Arrcus

Arrcus was founded to enrich human experiences by interconnecting people, machines, and data. Our mission is to provide software-powered network transformation for the interconnected world. The Arrcus team consists of world-class technologists who have an unparalleled record in shipping industry-leading networking products, complemented by industry thought leaders, operating executives, and strategic company builders.

The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

For more information, go to www.arrcus.com or follow @arrcusinc .

Press and Media Inquiries

Murali Gandluru, VP of Product Management

+1 (408) 884-1965

press@arrcus.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.