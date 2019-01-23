GoodData expands its comprehensive security compliance framework with Enterprise Shield

Enterprises have the freedom to choose a security level that best supports their business requirements

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodData®, the leader in actionable insights, announced an expansion of its comprehensive security framework with Enterprise Shield. This framework offers multiple levels of security compliance, reviews, and reporting to ensure the most sensitive data are rigorously protected. Enterprise Shield enhances trust, improves transparency, and enables better compliance and governance for companies of any size.

With three levels to choose from, customers can select the best support for their business and data requirements.

Security Shield provides industry standard best practices for data protection in the cloud, including SOC 2 Type II report, ISO 27001:2013 compliance, and GDPR compliance. Includes safeguards such as SSO, IP whitelisting, and session expiration. This solution is best for customers that do not have custom security requirements.

provides industry standard best practices for data protection in the cloud, including SOC 2 Type II report, ISO 27001:2013 compliance, and GDPR compliance. Includes safeguards such as SSO, IP whitelisting, and session expiration. This solution is best for customers that do not have custom security requirements. Enterprise Shield is an extension to the Security Shield which provides extra layers of security compliance and assurance. This solution is built for enterprise environments which require additional assurance on data handling and implementation, custom security compliance reviews, as well as reporting on key security KPIs.

is an extension to the Security Shield which provides extra layers of security compliance and assurance. This solution is built for enterprise environments which require additional assurance on data handling and implementation, custom security compliance reviews, as well as reporting on key security KPIs. HIPAA and GDPR Special Category Data Add-ons include BAA or DPA as well as all requirements to ensure customers comply with the applicable HIPAA regulatory requirements and data protection laws or GDPR processing of special categories of data under Article 9.

“GoodData is totally committed to data security,” shares Tomas Honzak, Chief Information Security Officer at GoodData. “We understand data is the lifeblood of our customers’ business. To that end, we employ a dedicated three-level worldwide support team and we proactively monitor our platform and all underlying operating components for security incidents, and industry and community alerts.”

About GoodData

GoodData is the only platform that provides the creation, delivery, and automated management of analytics at massive scale. We enable companies to embed analytics within their products to deliver insights for their customers, partners, and other users to make business-critical decisions.

More than 50 percent of the Fortune 500 are using GoodData to achieve actionable insights. GoodData is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst Partners, Intel Capital, TOTVS, and others. For more information visit our website and follow GoodData on Twitter and LinkedIn.

