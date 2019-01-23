Netmining Partners with Crossix to Leverage Data in Healthcare Campaigns

Marketers can now reach healthcare providers through HIPAA compliant targeting solutions

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netmining , the leading provider of programmatic data-driven targeting solutions, today announced that it is partnering with healthcare data analytics provider Crossix to bring Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant data to healthcare marketers. Together, the two companies will offer solutions for targeting through the integration of Netmining’s real-time audience targeting capabilities and Crossix’s healthcare insights.



/EIN News/ -- “Healthcare has historically held a lot of restrictions for marketers and it’s important to be able to break into the vertical in a compliant way,” said Dean Vegliante, President of Netmining. “Through Netmining and Crossix’s partnership, marketers can now reach healthcare providers and modelled script holders with HIPAA compliant audience segments and measure the impact of their campaigns on health outcomes.”



Utilizing HIPAA compliant targeting solutions will ensure security standards for the use of protected health information (PHI) are met, without compromising quality of data or the level of personalization required to determine customer interests and propensity to convert. Incorporating Crossix’s insights with Netmining’s audience targeting Platform will help healthcare marketers find, value, and engage key consumer and HCP audiences.



The Crossix HCP Programmatic solution enables clients to leverage their own HCP target lists or take advantage of Crossix’ speciality and subspecialty HCP segments (including physicians, surgeons, nurses, pharmacists and more) to reach HCPs across all their devices, wherever they are consuming content. For DTC marketers, Crossix builds privacy-safe audience segments of those consumers who are most likely to take specific health actions. Through this partnership, Netmining will offer an extension of existing contextual targeting solutions for the pharmaceutical industry. The new available datasets will be applicable for both desktop and mobile prospecting campaigns, and will assist with B2B and B2C targeting of HCPs and health consumers.

About Netmining

Netmining provides intelligent audience targeting, powered by data and shaped by the best analytical minds in the business. We believe your marketing should be driven by human insights using data as a tool, not the other way around. This approach creates a deeper understanding of your brand. With the challenge of fragmented consumer media habits, Netmining’s cross-device targeting and attribution allows marketers to find their high-value consumers wherever they are across all screens of engagement. The result is your most important audience, delivered.

For more information, please visit netmining.com or follow us on Twitter @netmining. Netmining is a member of the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the Network Advertising Initiative (NAI) and the Digital Advertising Alliance (DAA).



About Crossix Solutions

Crossix empowers healthcare companies and companies that care about health to plan, measure and optimize their marketing and communication initiatives. Fueled by its Distributed Data Network (DDN) technology and the industry’s most comprehensive set of health and non-health data, which encompasses more than 300 million U.S. consumers, Crossix analytics inform strategic decisions, maximize business results, and drive improved patient outcomes. Crossix connects Rx, OTC, CPG, clinical, medical claims, hospital, consumer and media data with best-in-class privacy safeguards far exceeding HIPAA requirements. Through an unrivaled commitment to innovation and its first-of-their-kind partnerships, Crossix offers an expansive suite of audience and media optimization solutions across programmatic advertising, addressable TV, mobile marketing, search, Point of Care, and beyond. Founded in 2004, Crossix is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.crossix.com .

