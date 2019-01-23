Amper Music Launches First AI Music Composition Platform for Enterprise Content Creators

Amper Score™ enables teams to create custom music in seconds

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amper Music, the leader in artificial intelligence music creation, today announced the launch of Amper Score™, the world’s first end-to-end AI music composition platform for enterprise content creators, as well as a developer API. Businesses of all kinds are adopting and scaling content strategies to reach new customers, and Score harnesses the power of AI to help teams make custom music that fits the style, length, and structure of their unique projects.



Using the Amper Score™ platform, content teams can create and edit music to accompany videos, podcasts, and many other types of content. Score’s workflow allows users to upload videos, spot key moments in project timelines, and render original compositions in real time in dozens of different musical styles. Music created using Amper Score™ is royalty-free and comes with a global, perpetual license for subscribers when synced to content. With Score’s fine-grained control, video editors, who typically work with stock music libraries, have reported greater than 90% time savings in sourcing and editing music for their projects.

"With Amper Score™, it is easy for me to find the music I need for the videos that we create,” said Anna Green, a video producer at Minute Media. “It takes me less than five minutes to create music for a short-form video, and the track is the exact mood I’m looking for. At past jobs, it could take me as long as two hours to search for the right track and edit it for the video. The tracks that I make with Amper Score have variation, and I like being able to spot the intro to add a gradual build. I can't imagine a better process than this.”

Businesses can also integrate Amper’s API into their own creative tools, distribution platforms, and other applications where music is created or consumed. Amper is excited to announce its API launch partner, QQ Music of Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

“As a leading online music entertainment platform in China, QQ Music is constantly looking for ways to utilize the most competitive technologies,” said Dennis Hau, Vice President of Tencent Music Entertainment Group. “In collaboration with Amper and leveraging its advanced technology, we look forward to continue providing more unique and innovative experiences to our users.

“In our collaboration, we are impressed by Amper’s leading technology, speed, quality, and user control design.”

“The decision to partner with QQ Music was a no-brainer,” said Drew Silverstein, CEO of Amper Music, Inc. “They are at the very forefront of the music, media, and entertainment markets, and their staggering reach will bring our AI Composer technology to millions of new users. QQ Music is one step ahead—they clearly understand that diversity and efficiency are the future of content, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with such a forward-thinking company within the digital music space.”

Amper’s patented AI is built from the ground up and utilizes a massive dataset created by an internal team of composer-developers. Rather than employing a “black box” approach that limits contextual awareness and the ability for Score to collaborate with its users, Amper’s data team describes every facet of music, including genre, mood, and instrumentation. Amper’s technology draws on these foundations to generate fully editable, bespoke music that users can tailor virtually instantaneously.

About Amper:

Amper was founded in 2014 with the mission to enable anyone to express themselves creatively through music regardless of their background or expertise. Amper builds tools powered by a Creative AI to help teams create and customize original music. Using a proprietary library of over a million individual samples and thousands of instruments, Amper’s technology is built with an emphasis on offering high quality music through the fusion of music theory and AI innovation.

Interested teams should contact sales@ampermusic.com or visit www.ampermusic.com to arrange a trial.



